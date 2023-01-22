VERMILLION — South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams came away with a split of Summit League duals with rival South Dakota State on Saturday in the Marshall Center Pool.
The Coyote women won 11 of the 16 events contested and came away with a 180.5-117.5 win while the Coyote men suffered 177-110 setback.
Taylor Buhr, Cassie Ketterling, Camilla Brogger-Andersen and Stella Fairbanks along with Jack Berdahl, all won two individual events apiece in the dual.
Buhr, a freshman, won the 100 breast in 1:07.57 and the 200 breast in 2:24.94 while Brogger-Andersen, also a freshman, touched the wall first in the 1,000 free (10:41.46) and 500 free (5:13.69).
Ketterling, a fifth-year senior, won the 100 fly (59.32) and 200 fly (2:15.52) while Fairbanks, a junior, swept the two diving events for the second straight meet, scoring 235.88 in the one-meter and 262.05 in the three-meter.
Emily Kahn, a sophomore, won the 100 free in 52.29 and the Coyotes won both relays contested during the meet, the 200 medley and 400 free. The quartet of Grace Schultz, Buhr, Ketterling and Kahn clocked 1:48.20 in the 200 medley relay. The foursome of Kahn, Skyler Leverenz, Brogger-Andersen and Christina Spomer won the 400 free relay in 3:24.27.
Berdahl, a sophomore, led the men’s team with victories in the 200 breast (2:10.75) and 100 breast (57.98).
Zachary Kopp, a senior, won the 50 free in 21.08 and Mack Sathre, a senior, won the 200 IM in 1:57.38.
The Coyote men won the 200 medley relay in 1:38.89 with Adam Fisher, Berdahl, Sathre and Kopp.
Sathre was second in the 100 fly (51.79) and Kopp second in the 100 free (47.61) while the men’s team also received runner-up performances from Keegan Henning (1,000 free), Matthew Sorbe (200 free), Aidan Gantenbein (100 back), Grant Wolner (100 breast) and Griffin Wolner (200 fly).
The foursome of Kopp, Gantenbein, Alec Thomas and Fisher were second in the 400 free relay in 3:08.80.
Second-place efforts for the women’s team included Maria Mattaini (1,000 free and 500 free), Leverenz (200 free), Maddie Katz (200 fly), Spomer (50 free), Kayla Middaugh (one-meter and three-meter diving) along with Ashley Van Dyne (100 fly) and Shannon Banark (200 IM).
South Dakota women notched its 14th dual win of the season, equaling last year’s team for the most in head coach Jason Mahowald’s 18-year career. The men’s team, meanwhile, is now 6-6 on the year.
South Dakota competes in a Summit League dual in Omaha on Saturday, Jan. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.