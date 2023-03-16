SALEM — Rosters for the 35th annual 3-Class Shootout basketball all-star games, March 25 in Salem, have been announced.
The event begins at 2 p.m., featuring the Class AA girls’ team against the Class A girls’ team. Area players on the Class A girls’ roster include Wagner’s Emma Yost and Shalayne Nagel, and Vermillion’s Leah Herbster. The Class AA roster includes Mount Marty recruit Isabella Ellwein of Huron.
The winner of the A/AA matchup will face the Class B team at 3:30 p.m. The Class B roster includes Viborg-Hurley’s Coral Mason and Denae Mach, as well as MMU recruit Jadyn Jensen of Jones County.
The Class AA boys will face the Class A boys at 5:15 p.m. Yankton’s Rugby Ryken is on the Class AA roster, a Mount Marty recruit. Dakota Valley’s Isaac Bruns and Randy Rosenquist are on the Class A roster, as well as MMU recruit Damon Opdahl of Waubay-Summit.
A dunk contest will follow the first boys’ game, with the winner of the first game playing the Class B squad at 7 p.m. The Class B boys’ roster includes Centerville’s Logan Bobzin, a MMU baseball recruit, as well as Bridgewater-Emery’s Sutton Arend, a MMU basketball recruit.
The public is invited to attend. There is a cost for admission.
CLASS B GIRLS: Leah Williams, Wolsey-Wessington; Coral Mason, Viborg-Hurley; Denae Mach, Viborg-Hurley; Mallory Miller, Wolsey-Wessington; Jessy VanDerWerff, Gregory; Jadyn Jensen, Jones Co.; Ella Griffin Dells St. Mary’s; Kate Connor, Howard; Jada Burke, DeSmet
CLASS A GIRLS: Kami Wadsworth, Hamlin; Reese Ross, St. Thomas More; Emma Yost, Wagner; Leah Herbster, Vermillion; Landree Wilson, Sioux Valley; Shalayne Nagel, Wagner; Trinity Watson, Florence-Henry; Tyra Gates, Miller; Logan Bly, Garretson; Mollie Thornton, West Central
CLASS AA GIRLS: Hilary Behrens, Brandon Valley; Cierra Watkins, SF Jefferson; Brooklyn Harpe, SF Washington; Hannah Harpe, SF Washington; Remington Price, Pierre; Isabella Ellwein, Huron; Macey Wathen, RC Stevens; Jaida Young, Watertown; Mariah Siem, SF Lincoln; Hannah Eide, Harrisburg
CLASS B BOYS: Joe Sayler, White River; Malek Wieker, Aberdeen Christian; Ethan Russell, Aberdeen Christian; Damon Wilkinson, DeSmet; Brian La Roche Jr, Lower Brule; Gavin Thigh, Lower Brule; Sutton Arend, Bridgewater-Emery; Cooper Long, Lyman; Sam Hand, Philip, Logan Bobzin Centerville
CLASS A BOYS: Isaac Bruns, Dakota Valley; Randy Rosenquist, Dakota Valley; Oliver Vincent, Sioux Valley; Blake Volmer, Winner; Reed Rus, MVP; Caleb Hollenbeck, St Thomas More; Brayden Pankonen, Dell Rapids; Ethan Bruns, SF Christian; Damon Opdahl, Waubay-Summit; Ethan Cheeseman, Hanson
CLASS AA BOYS: Ethan Determan, Harrisburg; Matt Eng, SF O’Gorman; Kaden Year, SF Jefferson; Taylen Ashley, SF Jefferson; Elliot Whitney, SF Lincoln; Spencer Barr, Aberdeen Central; Dylan Soulek, Mitchell; Jackson Edman, Pierre; Steele Morgan, Mitchell; Rugby Ryken, Yankton
