Kade Stearns capped off a 21-2 run for the Lancers by draining a three-pointer as time expired to give Mount Marty the 80-79 victory over Jamestown Saturday afternoon in Cimpl Arena.
“He (Elijah Pappas) had two guys on him and I just ran to the wing and got my feet set and let it go,” Stearns said.
Stearns hit one shot prior to the buzzer beater, a three-pointer to open the second half. He finished with six points, but got the most important three at the end.
“The design was to get Pappas going on his right hand,” Lancer head coach Todd Lorensen said. “If he had an opportunity to attack all the way to the rim we wanted to use that, if not you just need to make a basketball play...Credit to Pappas, he saw the open guy, was unselfish and we got rewarded for it.”
The Lancers (6-4 overall, 3-2 in GPAC) trailed 75-59 with three minutes to play. Pappas scored five consecutive points. Jailen Billings followed that up with a three-pointer, and Pappas hit another lay-up to have the lead down to six with 1:40 to play.
Allen Wilson converted a free throw, followed by a pair of makes at the line by Pappas and it was a three point game at 75-72.
After a bucket by Cole Woodford for Jamestown (7-3, 3-2), Billings hit a three-pointer and Pappas stole the inbound and converted a lay-up to tie the game at 77. Two free throws fall for Marc Kjos with four seconds left, and Stearns took the game from there. Stearns said Lorensen was telling them to keep working despite the deficit.
“(Lorensen) was telling us to keep on them, keep doing us, and we will get good looks,” Stearns said. “We just needed to clean up the glass and you could see once we figured that out we were able to take off from there.”
Pappas’ strong finish gave him 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists on the afternoon. Billings hit six three-pointers and finished with 20 points off the bench. Luke Ronsiek had three triples of his own, finishing with 11 points.
“Jailen was huge in the second half and I thought Saba did a really good job giving us some energy in the first half,” Lorensen said. “Even though Pappas struggled shooting, 10 rebounds, eight assists, one turnover, three steals. He made a ton of winning plays for us and that’s what we need out of our seniors.”
The reigning GPAC Player of the Week, Mason Walters, finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Jimmies. Kjos, who hit a three-pointer with less than a second left in the first half, finished with 16 points. Woodford pitched in 16 points and Pickens 10.
Mount Marty was forced to survive multiple big runs by Jamestown. An 8-0 run made it a 24-13 game in the first half. After a Gvedashvili three-pointer and free throw the Jimmies went on another 8-0 run to lead 32-17.
In the second, a seven point run early gave the Jimmies a nine point cushion. The Lancers kept the game between seven and 12 points until another seven point run by Jamestown put the game at 75-59 with three minutes to play.
“I thought we were doing a good job, they were making tough shots from the arc to keep the eight to 11 point lead,” Lorensen said. “I just said (to our guys) that we have to keep chipping away, keep plugging away, make the next play. Thankfully we had the last six or seven plays of the game to put ourselves on top.”
The Lancers finished both halves strong to keep themselves in the game. After trailing by 15 in the opening half, Mount Marty went on a 10-0 run to get within five, until the Kjos three-pointer made it an eight point halftime lead for Jamestown. Mount Marty ended the game on a 21-2 run to grab the win.
The Lancers, winners of four in a row following a 2-4 start, now travel to play Concordia Wednesday night at 8 p.m. The Jimmies, who were on a three game win streak of their own, look to get back on track at home Wednesday against Dordt.
MOUNT MARTY (6-4, 3-2)
Elijah Pappas 3-14 9-10 16, Jonah Larson 3-7 0-0 8, Allen Wilson 3-7 0-0 8, Kade Stearns 2-5 0-0 6, Keegan Savary 1-4 0-0 2, Will Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Jailen Billings 7-15 0-1 20, Saba Gvedashvili 3-7 1-2 9, Luke Ronsiek 3-4 2-2 11, Lincoln Jordre 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell Lonneman 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 25-63 13-17 80.
JAMESTOWN (7-3, 3-2)
Mason Walters 8-17 3-5 21, Brady Birch 1-2 2-2 4, Marc Kjos 5-9 2-2 16, Allante Pickens 4-12 0-1 10, Will Cordes 1-5 0-0 3, Cole Woodford 5-7 3-4 16, Devan Praska 0-0 0-0 0, Brock Schrom 3-3 2-2 8, Devon Schultz 0-0 1-2 1. TOTALS: 27-55 13-18 79.
At the Half: JU 39, MMU 31. Three-Pointers: MMU 17-41 (Billings 6-11, Ronsiek 3-4, Gvedashvili 2-4, Stearns 2-5, Larson 2-6, Wilson 1-3, Pappas 1-7, Savary 0-1), JU 12-27 (Kjos 4-7, Woodford 3-5, Pickens 2-6, Walters 2-6, Cordes 1-3). Rebounds: JU 39 (Walters 10), MMU 27 (Pappas 10). Assists: MMU 14 (Pappas 8), JU 12 (Pickens 4). Personal Fouls: MMU 17, JU 16. Turnovers: JU 16, MMU 7. Steals: MMU 13 (Pappas 3), JU 6 (Kjos 2).
