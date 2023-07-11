SCOTLAND — Tyndall earned a spot in the Region 7B VFW Teener 14-under baseball tournament championship game with a 9-0 victory over Scotland on Tuesday in Scotland.
Tyndall will face Freeman-Marion, which beat Tyndall on Monday to advance to the final through the winner’s bracket. The rematch is set for today (Wednesday) at 6 p.m., with the “if necessary” game to follow.
Cooper Mudder doubled and singled, and Ethan Wagner had a hit and two RBI for Tyndall. Major Aarstad, Madden Merkwan, Cale Cooper and Isaiah Crownover each had a hit in the victory.
Izayah Ulmer, Mirik Vaith, Noah Pietz and Riley Keppen each had a hit for Scotland-Menno.
Mudder pitched 3 2/3 innings for the win. Calvin Caba tossed 3 1/3 innings of one-hit relief for Tyndall, striking out three. C.J. Jandreau took the loss, with Cayden Ganschow striking out three in 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Scotland-Menno 7, Centerville 2
SCOTLAND — Scotland-Menno stayed alive in the Region 7B VFW Teener 14-under baseball tournament with a 7-2 victory over Centerville on Tuesday in Scotland.
Riley Keppen had two hits for Scotland-Menno. Jarret Andretta, Izayah Ulmer, Mirik Vaith and Cayden Ganschow each had a hit.
Tucker Martz had a hit and both RBI for Centerville. Kyson Mansfield and Ethan Bobzin had the other Centerville hits.
Andretta struck out 11 batters in 6 2/3 innings for the victory. Corbin Tople took the loss, striking out three in 3 2/3 innings of work.
Region 7A
Vermillion 13, Elk Point-Jefferson 8
VERMILLION — Vermillion forced a winner-take-all final in the Region 7A VFW Teener 14-under baseball tournament with a 13-8 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson on Tuesday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
The teams will meet again today (Wednesday) at 6 p.m., with the winner qualifying for state.
Nolan Nygren went 4-for-4 with a double for Vermillion. Padraig Fulton doubled and singled. Ryne Chapman, Cooper Reiser and Grant Roerig each had a hit and two RBI. Ryan Vitt, Duke Job and Luke Jensen each had a hit in the victory.
Brody Van Roekel had two hits for Elk Point-Jefferson. Ben Trudeau, Trey Vander Weerdt and Dawson Fullenkamp each had a hit. Luke Swatek drove in two runs in the effort.
Reise Pittman struck out five batters in 2 1/3 innings of work for the victory. Swatek took the loss, striking out six in his 4 1/3 innings of work. Drew Geary had four strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
Vermillion 12, Beresford-Alcester-Hudson 11
VERMILLION — A RBI single by Duke Job in the bottom of the seventh lifted Vermillion to a 12-11 victory over Beresford-Alcester-Hudson in the Region 7A VFW Teener 14-under baseball tournament, Tuesday at Prentis Park in Vermillion.
The victory advanced Vermillion to the championship game.
Padraig Fulton went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI for Vermillion. Ryan Vitt also had three hits. Grant Roerig doubled and singled. Cooper Reiser had two hits and two RBI. Nolan Nygren posted a hit and two RBI, and Job added a single in the victory.
Kasen Voss had two hits and two RBI, and Jackson Meyer had two hits for B-AH. Ashton Oberle posted a double and two RBI. Cameron Mullinix had a hit and two RBI. Ian Henderson and Ben Seeley each had a hit in the effort.
Ryne Chapman picked up the win, striking out two in three innings of work. Luke Jensen had three strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings for Vermillion. Lucas Anderson took the loss, with Anderson and Payden Hoffman each striking out three batters in the contest.
Region 6A
Lennox 13, Dakota Valley 14s 12
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Lennox scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to rally past Dakota Valley 13-12 in the Region 6A VFW Teener 14-under baseball tournament, Tuesday at North Sioux City.
The victory advanced Lennox to the championship game against Tea.
Will Schnabel tripled and Bryce Anderson doubled for Dakota Valley. Tate Cornelsen, Tyce Emrich, Aidan Limbeck and Reid Huber each had a hit in the effort.
Emrich took the loss in relief, striking out three in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Region 5B
Gregory 10, Platte-Geddes 5
PLATTE — Gregory built an 8-1 lead on the way to a 10-5 victory over Platte-Geddes in the Region 5B VFW Teener 14-under baseball tournament, Tuesday in Platte.
The victory advanced Gregory to the championship game, today (Wednesday) at 7:30 p.m. Platte-Geddes will play an elimination game at 5:30 p.m., with the winner claiming the other spot in the final.
Tommy Nelson went 3-for-4 for Platte-Geddes. Maddux Van Zee, Kenyon Kuiper and Dalton Ebel each had two hits. Asher Kott had a hit and two RBI, and Chris Baas and Bentley Veurink each had a hit in the effort.
Kott took the loss, with Van Zee striking out three in two innings of scoreless relief.
