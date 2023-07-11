SCOTLAND — Tyndall earned a spot in the Region 7B VFW Teener 14-under baseball tournament championship game with a 9-0 victory over Scotland on Tuesday in Scotland.

Tyndall will face Freeman-Marion, which beat Tyndall on Monday to advance to the final through the winner’s bracket. The rematch is set for today (Wednesday) at 6 p.m., with the “if necessary” game to follow.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.