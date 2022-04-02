VERMILLION – For the second straight weekend, both South Dakota and South Dakota State split their Saturday conference softball doubleheaders.
This time, the Coyotes and Jacks were facing off at Nygaard Field in Vermillion, a place the Jacks haven’t played at since 2017. The Coyotes won game one 5-3 before the Jacks ran away with a 20-0 win in game two.
The Coyotes scored in one inning of game one, pushing five runs across in the second inning, but were still able to prevail 5-3.
The Coyotes loaded the bases with one out in the second inning, and Gabby Moser, pinch hitting for Gabbi Holbert, drew a walk to score the first run of the game. With two outs, Tatum Villotta laced a single to right and the fielder bobbled the ball, allowing all three base runners to score and Villotta moved to third base on the error.
Villotta scored on a Courtney Wilson base hit and the damage was done, a 5-0 lead for the Coyotes two innings in.
“They did a good job of not only getting hits, but working some walks and making things happen,” USD head coach Robert Wagner said. “(We) put a little bit of pressure on them and they were a little tentative there and there were a few big hits.”
The Jacks got on the board thanks to a solo home run by Cheyanne Masterson, and loaded the bases after the homer. USD’s starter Clara Edwards pitched her way out of the inning without giving up another run.
A two-run single by Allison Yoder brought the Jacks within two, 5-3, but Edwards got herself out of the inning after that. After five, USD had the two run lead. In the top of the seventh, with runners on first and second, a ground ball was hit at shortstop Lauren Eamiguel, and Eamiguel bobbled the ball.
The runner going from second to third tried to jump out of the way of the ball and Eamiguel, but was called out for interference, ending the game and giving the Coyotes game one.
The Jacks jumped out 3-0 in the first inning of game two and didn't look back in the 20-0, five inning win.
“I don’t think we were hitting spots pitching and in the first inning, we gave up three (runs),” Wagner said. “We weren’t making plays, and obviously with one hit until the fifth inning, that’s not going to get it done against a team of that caliber.”
SDSU chased the Coyote starter Grace Garcia after an inning and a third. Macy Schroedermeier came in relief of Garcia and gave up eight runs over nearly two innings before being replaced by Kynlee Marquez, who ended the game.
The Jacks put up three or more runs in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings. Meanwhile, SDSU’s Grace Glanzer gave up one hit in the win for SDSU.
The Coyotes and Jacks meet again at Nygaard Field Sunday for the rubber match between the two schools. The single game is scheduled for an 11 a.m. first pitch.
“That’s the bottom line, it doesn’t matter if it's 20-0 or 1-0, it only counts as one game,” Wagner said. “We still have a chance to take the series tomorrow, so we need to come out with a better effort to try to get out of here with our second series win of the season.”
