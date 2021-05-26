BROOKINGS — The South Dakota State Jackrabbits 2021 football opener against Colorado State has been moved to Friday, Sept. 3.
The game was moved up to allow for a national television broadcast. Details on the broadcast will come at a later date. The game is now scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. Mountain Time (8 p.m. Central) in Fort Collins, Colorado.
