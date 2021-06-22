IRENE — Irene doubled up Menno 6-3 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Adam Gale had two hits for Irene. Jamison Kleinsasser doubled. Simon Healy and Marcus VanDriel each had a hit in the victory.
Adam Walter posted two doubles and a single for Menno. Tyler Miller and Scott Sayler each had two hits as the Mad Frogs outhit the Cardinals 10-5.
Kleinsasser pitched into the eighth for the victory, with Tate Gale earning the save. Trey Bohlmann took the loss.
Irene hosts the Yankton Tappers and Menno travels to Crofton on Thursday.
Tappers 16, Wynot 4
WYNOT, Neb. — The Yankton Tappers pounded out 16 hits on the way to a 16-4 victory over Wynot in South Central League amateur baseball action on Tuesday.
Tyler Linch had a team-high four hits, including two doubles, for Yankton. Derrik Nelson went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and five RBI. Nik Davis went 3-for-5 with a double. Billy Hancock and Cooper Davis each had two hits. Mason Townsend doubled and Shane Miller added a hit in the victory.
Ryan Heimes had two hits and Lee Heimes doubled for Wynot. Landon Wieseler added a hit.
Heston Williams pitched five innings, striking out seven, for the win. Jackson Sudbeck took the loss.
Yankton travels to Irene on Thursday. Wynot hosts Freeman on Thursday.
