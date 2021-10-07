WATERTOWN — The Yankton Bucks built a 14-0 halftime lead and earned a 20-7 victory over Watertown in ninth grade football action on Thursday in Watertown.
Easton Nelson was 11-for-16 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns for Yankton. Carson Bryce Kral catching two passes for 71 yards and a score, and rushed for a team-best 43 yards. Matthew Sheldon had two catches for 35 yards and a score, and rushed for 40 yards. Carson Ness caught three passes for a team-best 73 yards. Cohen Zahrbock added three catches for 52 yards in the victory.
Bode Thurman returned an interception 21 yards for a touchdown for Yankton. Sheldon and Kaden Hughes each had seven tackles, with Hughes and Kral each recovering a fumble. Trey Sager added six tackles in the victory.
Yankton hosts Sioux City East on Oct. 14.
