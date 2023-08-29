Griffin Wood won the pro title at the Hillcrest Pro-Lady golf tournament, Tuesday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club.
The event is a prelude to the Hillcrest Invitational Pro-Am, which begins on Thursday. The event, typically held in early August, was pushed back due to construction on the Hillcrest clubhouse.
Wood shot a 9-under 63 to earn the title, two strokes better than Matthew Walker (65). Eric Hagen and Andre Metzger each shot 5-under 67 on a day that saw the top 29 golfers break par.
The Ladies’ title went to Cindy Weiland, who carded an 81. Stacy Schramm finished second at 83. Nickie Anderson, Sandy Brandt and Becky Sawatzke each shot 85.
Deb Gubbels won the net title with a 7-under 65. Darian Tramp (69) was second, with Lisa Berry (70) third.
Wood and Gubbels teamed with Marla Neukirch and Calvin McCoy for the team title, scoring a 24-under 120.
