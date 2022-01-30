BOX ELDER — The Yankton Bucks flirted with a school record for scoring in a game, claiming an 88-54 victory over Douglas in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
“I was proud of the way our guys approached the game,” Yankton head coach Chris Haynes said. “Our defense set the tone for the game. They came out with a lot of intensity. Our offense showed up, but our defense set the tone.”
Jaden Kral finished with 19 points and eight assists for Yankton. Cody Oswald scored 15 points on a perfect 7-for-7 shooting night. Drew Ryken had 14 points, Rugby Ryken scored 13 points, and Colton Potts and Isaiah Schelhaas each had eight points in the victory.
“We were fortunate to get other kids in the game. They played, and they played a lot,” Haynes said.
The Bucks finished with 19 assists on the day, thanks to good ball movement, Haynes said.
“It was important against a team like Douglas that packs it in and tries to keep you out of the paint,” he said. “Because of good ball movement we were able to get the ball inside, either to the post or through dribble penetration. Then they were able to score or kick the ball out to a shooter.”
Sawyer Brose led Douglas with 14 points.
Yankton now begins preparations for another long bus trip, this time to Eastern South Dakota Conference rival Pierre on Feb. 4. The days leading up to that game will be valuable, Haynes said.
“It simulates the round of 16 (SoDak 16),” he said. “You have a week of practice before one big game, and you have to be ready for that situation.”
While the Governors boast just one senior, 6-4 guard Matthew Hanson, they provide plenty of challenges, Haynes noted.
“Pierre is one of the more talented teams in the state,” he said. “They have maybe the best player in the state in Lincoln Kienholz. Jackson Edman is an athletic 6-7 post. Jack Merkwan is a talented guard.
“They have the pieces, the capability to be one of the top teams in the state.”
Playing in Pierre also has its challenges.
“It will be a good environment, a hostile environment,” Haynes said. “We’re going to have to play one of our best games of the year to be in that one up there.”
Yankton won the JV game 64-54 behind 17 points from Drew Ryken. Michael Mors scored 10 points and Cooper Grotenhuis added nine points in the victory.
Yankton claimed a 55-39 victory in the freshmen ‘A’ game. Matthew Sheldon and Carson Ness each scored 13 points.
The Bucks completed the sweep with a 44-41 victory in the freshmen ‘B’ game. Owen Wishon scored 15 points and Trey Sager added nine points for Yankton.
YANKTON (7-6)
Drew Ryken 4-5 2-2 14, Mac Ryken 1-4 0-0 3, Rugby Ryken 6-9 0-0 13, Josh Sheldon 0-1 0-0 0, Dylan Prouty 1-3 0-0 3, Cody Oswald 7-7 1-1 15, Isaiah Schelhaas 3-3 2-2 8, Evan Ness 0-1 0-0 0, Cooper Grotenhuis 2-4 0-0 5, Jaden Kral 8-13 1-1 19, Tyson Prouty 0-1 0-0 0, Michael Mors 0-2 0-0 0, Colton Potts 3-4 2-4 8. TOTALS: 35-56 8-10 88.
DOUGLAS (0-10)
Connor Sauvage 2 0-0 5, Jesse Hand 2 0-0 5, Dylan Schleske 2 1-2 6, Jacob Blaisure 1 0-0 3, Tucker Paris 1 0-0 2, Sawyer Brose 5 0-0 14, Aven Stafford 2 0-0 6, Keyon Motley 1 0-0 3, Austin Campbell 1 0-0 3, Jaylon Andrews 1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 20 1-2 54.
YANKTON 28 17 28 15 — 88
DOUGLAS 10 17 5 22 — 54
Three-Pointers: D 14 (Brose 4, Schelske 2, Stafford 2, Sauvage 1, Hand 1, Blaisure 1, Motley 1, Campbell 1, Andrews 1), Y 10-19 (D. Ryken 4-5, Kral 2-5, M. Ryken 1-2, R. Ryken 1-1, D. Prouty 1-3, Grotenhuis 1-3, Sheldon 0-1). Personal Fouls: D 12, Y 7. Fouled Out: None. Technical Fouls: Douglas Bench. Rebounds: Y 24 (four with 4). Assists: Y 19 (Kral 8). Steals: Y 7 (M. Ryken 2, Kral 2). Blocked Shots: Y 0. Turnovers: Y 6.
