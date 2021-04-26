SCOTLAND — Scotland-Menno’s Treyton Sayler had a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh to rally the Scotland-Menno Trappers to a 6-5 victory over Parkston-Ethan-Tripp in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Austin Pillsbury had a double and three RBI, and Sayler finished with three RBI for the Trappers. Dawson Bietz had a hit, three walks and three runs scored. Jacob Schott also had a hit in the win.
Isaak Bialas went 2-for-3 for P-E-T. Landon Sudbeck and Jon Akre each had a hit.
Jordan Gall picked up the win in relief. Schott started, striking out four in his five innings of work. Bialas took the loss in relief of Sudbeck, who struck out 14 batters in 5 1/3 innings of work.
Scotland-Menno hosts Wagner on Wednesday in Menno. P-E-T travels to Chamberlain to face Chamberlain-Kimball-Lyman on Tuesday.
Dakota Valley 9, Lennox 2
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley scored six runs in the first and didn’t look back, claiming a 9-2 victory over Lennox in club high school baseball action on Sunday.
Hunter Beving doubled, and Ben Niemeyer and Jackson Strawn each had a hit and two RBI for Dakota Valley. Chayce Montange, Paul Bruns, Jaxon Hennies and Brayden Major also had a hit in the victory.
Peyton Eich doubled and singled for Lennox. Brandon Fodness also had a double. Brandon Otte added a hit.
Jake Pruchniak struck out 11 batters in 5 2/3 innings of work for the win. Ethen Anema pitched 1 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Sawyer Bowers took the loss, with Braedon Wulf striking out seven in four innings of relief.
Saturday
Vermillion 15, Hanson-Aurora 1
VERMILLION — Vermillion took advantage of eight walks and five errors to claim a 15-1 victory over Hanson-Aurora in club high school baseball action on Saturday at Prentis Park.
Jack Kratz had two hits and three RBI, and Reece Proefrock had a hit and two RBI for Vermillion. Willis Robertson, Ben Burbach and Clayton Sorensen each had a hit in the victory.
Burbach picked up the win, with Kratz pitching two innings of shutout relief.
