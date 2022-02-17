WEST FARGO, N.D. – South Dakota men’s and women’s swimming and diving team came away with three titles inside Hulbert Aquatic Center Thursday during two of the Summit League Championships.
Zachary Kopp and Stella Fairbanks both successfully defended league titles from a year ago while the men’s 400 medley relay quartet of Adam Fisher, Jack Berdahl, Kopp and Charlie Bean capped the night with a relay league title in school record fashion.
Kopp, a junior, blazed to a season-best time of 20.35 to win the 50 freestyle sprint race for the second straight season.
Fairbanks, a sophomore, posted a career best total of 281.45 on the one-meter diving board to claim her second Summit League crown and move up one spot to fourth on the school’s all-time charts.
Meanwhile, the 400 medley relay was one of four new school records during the second day for the Coyotes, who clocked 3:14.75 to easily erase a mark that was established in the fall at 3:18.69.
The women’s 400 medley relay foursome of Isabel Fairbanks, Cassie Ketterling, Madilyn Sindelar and Emily Kahn finished third, but set a new school standard at 3:45.42, erasing a four-year old mark.
Ketterling, a junior, broke the school record in the 200 IM during the morning prelims when she was clocked in 2:03.31.
Mack Sathre, a junior, twice broke the school record in the 200 IM held by teammate Jake Leichner, as he touched the wall second in the finals in 1:48.70. Leichner, meanwhile, finished third in 1:50.20 a season best time.
Isabel Fairbanks, a senior, earned All-Summit League honors with a runner-up in the 200 IM in 2:05.07, a personal best.
The Coyotes had seven other swimmers compete in the ‘A’ finals and finish in the top eight of their respective events on day two.
Kahn and Christina Spomer, a pair of freshmen, each tallied personal best times in the finals of the 50 free, finishing fifth and sixth respectively. Kahn touched in 23.22 to move to second on the all-time charts while Spomer finished in 23.38 to move to fifth all-time.
Bean and Brady Torborg, a pair of seniors, finished fifth and seventh behind Kopp in the finals of the 50 free, clocking 20.58 and 20.75, respectively.
Kristen Quigley, a senior, placed seventh in the 200 IM in 2:08.96 while Maddie Grant, a sophomore, was eighth in the 500 free in 5:07.59 after clocking a personal best of 5:06.43 in the morning prelims.
Friday’s day three action, which calls for five individual events along with the 200 free relay and men’s three-meter diving gets underway with prelims at 10 a.m. and the finals to follow at 6 p.m.
