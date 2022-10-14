ASHLAND, Neb.—South Dakota fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda broke the 24-minute barrier for the first time of his career Friday afternoon at the Platte River Rumble held at Mahoney State Park.
Gemeda, a native of Sioux City, Iowa, improved his 8,000-meter personal best mark on the cross country course for the third-straight week when he crossed the finish line in 23:59.0 for fifth place. He was knocking at the door of the 24-minute barrier two weeks ago in Missouri when he posted a mark of 24:05.5. Gemeda now owns the two-fastest times in South Dakota’s Division I era. He has posted three of the five-fastest times in the Summit League this fall entering the Summit League Championships on Oct. 29. He also owns the sixth- and eighth-best times in Summit League history.
Third-year sophomore Abrielle Jirele led the Coyote women for the second-straight meet. She placed seventh with a time of 21:31.5. It’s her second-fastest 6,000-meter time this fall, ranking 10th in the league’s top-times list. Her season-best mark of 20:54.6 from the Gans Creek Classic ranks third entering the upcoming league meet.
In the team races on Friday afternoon, South Dakota placed third on the women’s side with 86 points and fifth in the men’s field with 125 points.
Fourth-year junior Ella Byers finished as the Coyotes’ second runner for the second-straight week, clocking a season-best 21:44.1 for 12th. Fellow fourth-year junior Helen Gould also finished in the top-15, posting a personal-best time of 22:02.8 for 15th place. Gould has finished in the Coyotes scoring five for all four regular season meets this fall.
Third-year sophomore Renee Thompson returned to the Coyote scorers Friday with a personal best mark of 22:21.5. She took 25th in the field. Classmate Abbie Schmidt dropped nearly 30 seconds off her time from two weeks ago for a new personal best of 22:41.0. Schmidt took 31st place to round out the scorers.
The Coyotes’ sixth and seventh runners on Friday were fourth-year sophomore Haley Miller and freshman Isabella Bricker. Miller clocked 22:59.6 and Bricker posted a time of 23:21.9.
On the men’s side, fourth-year junior Charlie Babcock followed Gemeda in 22nd place. He notched a season-best of 24:59.6, a mark just one second off his career best time for cross country.
Sophomore Mason Sindelar notched a personal best clocking of 25:12.3 on Friday. He finished 30th in the field.
The duo of freshman Seth Fey and third-year sophomore Jarek Glenn crossed the finish line together in 47th and 48th place. Fey clocked a time of 25:44.2 and Glenn was just one-tenth of a second behind. Fey has finished in the Coyotes’ scoring five at all four regular season meets during his freshman campaign.
Sophomore Riley Ruhaak and junior John Swotek were the Coyotes’ pushers in the race, finishing together 59th and 60th place, respectively. Ruhaak clocked 26:05.3 and Swotek posted a time of 26:06.3.
Next up for the Coyotes is the Summit League Championships held in Grand Forks, North Dakota, on Oct. 29.
