ASHLAND, Neb.—South Dakota fifth-year senior Merga Gemeda broke the 24-minute barrier for the first time of his career Friday afternoon at the Platte River Rumble held at Mahoney State Park.

Gemeda, a native of Sioux City, Iowa, improved his 8,000-meter personal best mark on the cross country course for the third-straight week when he crossed the finish line in 23:59.0 for fifth place. He was knocking at the door of the 24-minute barrier two weeks ago in Missouri when he posted a mark of 24:05.5. Gemeda now owns the two-fastest times in South Dakota’s Division I era. He has posted three of the five-fastest times in the Summit League this fall entering the Summit League Championships on Oct. 29. He also owns the sixth- and eighth-best times in Summit League history.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.