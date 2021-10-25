After a season in which the Mount Marty women’s basketball team struggled with a 4-21 record, the plan for head coach Todd Schlimgen entering this season was easy.
“Our goal is to simplify and clarify,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll have less thinking and more play-making.”
The Lancers are traditionally one of the top teams in NAIA women’s basketball in team grade point average, but sometimes thinking leads to “over-thinking” — not the best way to beat the presses that a majority of Great Plains Athletic Conference schools will throw their way.
“It’s a fine line between being prepared and being over-prepared,” Schlimgen said. “Last year we were giving them too much to think about.”
That approach has worked so far, Schlimgen noted.
“They have responded well,” he said. “This is a fun group to coach, and it’s been fun to see the progress so far.”
The Lancers graduated their top scorer from a season ago, but return nine players who played in 17 or more contests last season.
“We have four seniors that have been through a lot,” Schlimgen said. “Any time you have a good team, you’re going to depend on your seniors.”
For the Lancers, that senior group includes Callie Otkin (5.7 ppg, 41 3s, 15 steals), Kayla Jacobson (4.9 ppg, 23 3s, 34 assists, 14 steals), Megan Hirsch (2.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg) and Alexsis Kemp (2.7 ppg). Carlie Wetzel (3.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 14 3s) will also graduate in May.
Returning juniors include Bailey Kortan (6.7 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 43 assists, 18 steals, 18 3s), Kiara Berndt (3.2 ppg, 12 3s), Eve Millar (3 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 13 steals), Aubrey Twedt (3 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 17 blocked shots) and Jaiden Hartl.
Sophomores for the Lancers include Alana Bergland (5-7, G; Beresford), Kianna Payer (5-7, G; Armour), Hannah Muth (5-9, F; Yankton), Kyli Nelson (5-8, G; Red Wing, Minnesota) and Jessica Niles (5-10, F; Beresford).
Mount Marty also has a talented group of freshmen: Tayte Kohn (5-7, G; Lemmon), Emma Jarovski (5-9, G; Brandon), Camryn Krogman (5-7, G; Mitchell), Macy Kempf (5-11, F; Mitchell), Kaesha Davis (5-4, G; Wheatland, Wyoming), Logan Kautzman (5-9, F; Capital, Montana), Remedy Morrison (5-7, F; White River), Anabel Parada (5-7, F; Miami, Florida), Chloe Spence (5-7, G; Norfolk, Nebraska) and Maele Van Houtert (6-0, F; Weert, Netherlands).
“We’re excited about our freshmen group,” Schlimgen said. “They all have good overall attitudes and came in willing to work. They want to put the time in and push the program to continue to get better.”
The Lancers will have a unique pre-GPAC schedule. After today’s (Tuesday) opener at Dakota State, Mount Marty will have 10 days off before back-to-back games in the NAIA Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls, Nov. 6 and 7. Six days later the Lancers open GPAC play at Doane before hosting Briar Cliff on Nov. 17 to open the home portion of their season.
“We’ve mostly prepped for ourselves with a couple of Dakota State-specific sessions,” Schlimgen said. “We play one game, reset and have 10 days to get ready for Presentation. Hopefully after that we’ll have a good idea of who we are.”
Besides a challenging conference schedule, the Lancers will also have an exhibition at NCAA Division II Chadron State on Nov. 21, and games against Park University-Gilbert and Arizona Christian on Dec. 19-20 in Gilbert, Arizona.
Mount Marty also will play a single game at home against Dakota Wesleyan on Dec. 30 (the men’s matchup in Yankton is Nov. 23), as well as a New Year’s Day doubleheader against Dordt.
For the Lancers to improve on last season, they’ll need to take care of some of the basics.
“We need to keep working on communication and rebounding,” Schlimgen said. “We’re not a huge team so rebounding is always a concern.”
2021-22 Season Schedule
10/26 at Dakota State 7 p.m.
11/6 vs. Presentation ^ 2 p.m.
11/7 vs. Valley City St. ^ noon
11/13 at Doane 2 p.m.
11/17 vs. Briar Cliff 6 p.m.
11/20 at Hastings 2 p.m.
11/21 at Chadron St. (Exh) 2:30 p.m.
11/24 at Presentation 6 p.m.
12/1 vs. Midland 6 p.m.
12/4 at Morningside 2 p.m.
12/8 at Concordia 6 p.m.
12/11 vs. Jamestown 2 p.m.
12/17 vs. Dakota St. 7 p.m.
12/19 at Park-Gilbert 5 p.m.
12/20 at Arizona Chr. 5 p.m.
12/30 vs. Dakota Wesleyan 6 p.m.
1/1 vs. Dordt 2 p.m.
1/5 vs. Concordia 6 p.m.
1/8 at Coll. Of St. Mary 2 p.m.
1/12 vs. Northwestern 6 p.m.
1/15 at Dakota Wesleyan 2 p.m.
1/19 at Midland 6 p.m.
1/22 vs. Morningside 2 p.m.
1/26 at Jamestown 6 p.m.
2/2 at Briar Cliff 6 p.m.
2/5 vs. Hastings 2 p.m.
2/9 at Dordt 6 p.m.
2/12 at Northwestern 2 p.m.
2/16 vs. Doane 6 p.m.
2/19 vs. Coll. Of St. Mary 2 p.m.
^ - Pentagon NAIA Classic, Sioux Falls
