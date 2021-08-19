VERMILLION — Friday night’s South Dakota women’s soccer game vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley has been cancelled. UTRGV’s flight was cancelled and will not be able to make it to Vermillion in time for the game.
The Coyotes are in search of a replacement game for this weekend.
