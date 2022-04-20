O’NEILL, Neb. — Niobrara-Verdigre finished third on the girls’ side and sixth on the boys’ side of the St. Mary’s Invitational track and field meet, held Wednesday in O’Neill, Nebraska.
Host St. Mary’s ran away with the girls’ title, 149 to 109 over Plainview. Niobrara-Verdigre finished at 108. Santee was eighth with six points.
Niobrara-Verdigre had four event wins and five other top-three finishes.
Andrea Sucha won the high jump (5-2) and triple jump (33-7), and placed second in the 100 hurdles (17.28). Josilyn Miller won the 400 (1:04.12) and helped the Cougars to runner-up finishes in the 400 (54.72) and 1600 (4:45.41) relays. Anna Rudloff won the discus (101-0).
Bree Breithaupt and Summer Vesely each ran on the 400 and 1600 relays, with Vesely also running on the Cougars’ third place 3200 relay (12:04.51). Ashley Parks ran on both the 1600 and 3200 relays. Billy Pritchett completed the 400 relay. Michaela Ravenkamp and Chloe Reynolds completed the 3200 relay.
Also for the Cougar girls, Ravenkamp was third in both the 1600 (6:25.25) and 3200 (14:00.78). Taylor Pavlik was third in the shot put (31-10). Allison Suchta tied for second in the high jump (4-4), along with Santee’s Hehaka Frazier.
Riverside ran away with the boys’ title, scoring 142 points. Plainview was second at 119.5 points.
Niobrara-Verdigre scored 37 points on the boys’ side. Coltin Vargas led the Cougars, finishing second in the high jump (5-8) and third in the 800 (2:15.52). Carter Nelson was third in the 3200 (12:34.26).
LCC Inv.
LAUREL, Neb. — The host Laurel-Concord-Coleridge boys and the Tri County Northeast girls claimed team honors at the LCC Invitational track and field meet, held Tuesday.
The TCN girls beat out Pender 130 to 111 thanks to eight event wins. Ponca (70) was third, followed by Crofton (59), Randolph (42) and LCC (30).
Rhyanne Mackling won the 1600 (6:31.6) and 3200 (14:29.1), Brianna Bousquet won the 800 (2:47.9), Bre Millard won the 300 hurdles (53.0) and the three teamed up with Myleah Mackling to win the 320 0relay (11:35.8).
Also for the Wolfpack, Jordyn Carr won the long jump (16-11) and triple jump (34-4). Brynn Schock won the 100 hurdles (18.5).
Ponca had a pair of wins, with Gracen Evans involved in both. Evans won the high jump (4-8), then teamed with Abbie Hrouda, Ellie McAfee and Julien Buckles to win the 1600 relay (4:37.4).
Crofton’s Rylie Arens won the 400 (1:06.1). LCC’s Berniece McCorkindale won the shot put (36-5).
Pender’s Maya Dolliver had a hand in three of the team’s four wins. She claimed the 100 (12.9) and 200 (28.1), and helped the Pendragons to victory in the 400 relay (53.3).
The LCC boys edged Ponca 149 to 135. Tri County Northeast (95) was third. Crofton scored 16 points and Randolph added two points on the day.
For LCC, Wilton Roberts had a hand in three victories, claiming the 400 (57.0) and helping the Bears to victory in the 400 (46.5) and 1600 (3:49.8) relays. Markus Martin also ran on both relays.
Deagan Puppe won the 110 hurdles (15.0), Daniel Puppe won the 300 hurdles (45.4) and both joined Martin and Roberts on the winning 400 relay. Lucas Rasmussen and Evan Haisch completed the 1600 relay.
For Ponca, Brady Carnell won the 800 (2:16.2) and helped the Indians to victory in the 3200 relay (9:33.1). Brody Taylor won the 1600 (5:01.5) and 3200 (11:15.2). Matt Logue won the shot put (46-3 1/2) and discus (134-1). Dalton Lamprecht, Ethan Eifert and Jaden Kay finished the winning 3200 relay.
Neb. T&F Festival
PAPILLION, Neb. — Three athletes from Crofton earned top marks in the Nebraska Track and Field Festival, held Tuesday at Papillion-LaVista Stadium.
Jordyn Arens competed in three events. She finished second in both the 800 (2:25.2) and 3200 (11:28.52), as well as third in the 1600 (5:23.74).
Also for Crofton, Mayson Ostermeyer was third in the boys’ pole vault (13-6) and Jayden Jordan was sixth in the girls’ pole vault (10-0).
