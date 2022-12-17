NOTE: This article has been updated with late-reported information.
ALLEN, Neb. — Ponca built a 29-16 halftime lead on the way to a 61-37 victory over Tri County Northeast in Lewis & Clark Conference boys’ basketball action on Friday.
Updated: December 17, 2022 @ 3:16 pm
Dalton Lamprecht scored 15 points for Ponca. Cole Jackson finished with 12 points and Tucker McGill added nine points in the victory.
Hunter Heikes and Bernard Juarez each scored eight points for Tri County Northeast. Ben Jorgensen had six points and six rebounds for the Wolfpack.
Ponca, 3-2, travels to Osmond-Randolph on Monday. Tri County Northeast is off until the Summerland Holiday Tournament, Dec. 28-29.
PONCA (3-2) 12 17 17 15 — 61
TRI CO NE (1-5) 4 12 4 16 — 37
