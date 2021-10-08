VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s swimming and diving team won 13 of 16 events and defeated Minnesota State in its season opener 198-100 on Friday inside the DakotaDome Pool.
The Coyotes posted a trio of school records during the dual swam in a 25-meter pool. Individual records from Emily Kahn and Sara Mayer along with the 200 free relay quartet of Kahn, Mayer, Christina Spomer and Meghan Atwell who swam 1:48.10.
Kahn, a freshman from Denver, Colorado, and Mayer, a freshman from Wausau, Wisconsin, each had a hand in four wins during the meet, two individual and two relays.
Mairead Powers, a freshman from Broomfield, Colorado, also won two individual events in the dual while South Dakota received individual victories from freshman Emma Clark, senior Maddie Lavin, sophomore Stella Fairbanks, senior Naomi Bingham and senior Isabel Fairbanks.
Kahn opened the school record parade with her victory in the 50-meter freestyle in 26.57, while she also posted a win in the 100 free in 58.65.
Mayer added her name to the school record book with a win in the 100 butterfly in 1:04.69 after she had earlier posted a win in the 200 freestyle in 2:09.93.
Powers captured the meets two longest races, winning the 800 freestyle in 9:27.90 and later adding a win in the 400 freestyle in 4:38.31.
Clark, who won the 100 backstroke in 1:06.11, had opened the meet by teaming with Atwell, Mayer and Kahn in winning the 200 medley relay in 1:59.97.
Lavin, the school record holder in the 200 butterfly, won her specialty in 2:23.35, just off her school record time.
The Fairbanks sisters each picked up an individual victory during the meet as sophomore Stella won the three-meter diving competition with a score of 264.35 while senior Isabel won the 200 individual medley race in 2:30.28.
Bingham, a senior, used a nearly 20-point personal best on the one-meter diving board to earn her first collegiate victory and vault into the Coyote Top 10 in the process. Her score of 261.23 moves her into eighth on the school’s all-time chart.
Kayla Middaugh, a sophomore, was second to Bingham in the one-meter competition, and also posted a big personal best to move into ninth on the Top 10 list with a score of 251.40.
Runner-up performances came from Ella Kubas (800 free), Hannah Aitkin (200 free), Atwell (100 breast), Maddie Katz (200 fly), Spomer (50 free), Middaugh (3M Diving), Shannon Banark (100 free), Maddie Grant (200 back), Kristen Quigley (400 free) and Madilyn Sindelar (100 fly).
The Coyote women return to the DakotaDome Pool on Saturday, October 16 against Iowa State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.