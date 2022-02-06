WAYNE, Neb. — Guardian Angels Central Catholic topped defending Class C2 champion Crofton for the second time this season, scoring a 46-41 victory over the Warriors in the championship of the Mid-State Conference Tournament, Saturday in Wayne, Nebraska.
GACC (20-1), which moved to Class C2 this season, beat Crofton 48-35 on Dec. 11 at home.
Kelsey Steffen led GACC with 15 points. Sophia Haas and Livia Hunke each scored 10 points in the victory.
Alexis Folkers led Crofton with 16 points. Ellie Tramp had seven points, five rebounds and four assists.
GACC travels to Pender on Tuesday. Crofton, 18-3, hosts Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family on Tuesday.
CROFTON (18-3) 8 8 15 8 — 41
GUARDIAN ANGELS (20-1) 16 10 7 13 — 46
Dakota XII/NEC Clash
S.F. Christian 53, Parkston 44
MADISON — Sioux Falls Christian built a 30-16 halftime lead and held on for a 53-44 victory over Parkston in the Dakota XII-Northeast Conference Clash girls’ basketball event, Saturday in Madison.
Ellie Lems scored 13 points and Kylah VanDonkersgoed had 12 points for Sioux Falls Christian. Peyton Poppema and Jaxsyn Swift each scored nine points in the victory.
Allison Ziebart led Parkston with 19 points. Lindsey Roth added nine points and seven rebounds.
Sioux Falls Christian, 13-3, travels to Tri-Valley on Tuesday. Parkston, 13-3, travels to Scotland on Tuesday.
PARKSTON (13-3) 4 12 13 15 — 44
S.F. CHRISTIAN (13-3) 10 20 16 7 — 53
Vermillion 52, Sisseton 43
MADISON — Chandler Cleveland scored 16 points to lead Vermillion past Sisseton 52-43 in the Dakota XII-Northeast Conference Clash girls’ basketball event, Saturday in Madison.
Kasey Hanson added 11 points in the victory.
Krista Langager led Sisseton with 11 points and seven rebounds. Emmalee Nielsen had eight points and seven rebounds. Hannah Leverson added eight points.
Vermillion, 13-4, travels to Dakota Valley on Tuesday. Sisseton, 10-3, hosts Milbank on Tuesday.
Elk Point-Jefferson 37, Redfield 21
MADISON — Elk Point-Jefferson outscored Redfield 20-9 in the second half to pull away to a 37-21 victory over the Pheasants in the Dakota XII-Northeast Conference Clash girls’ basketball event, Saturday in Madison.
No statistics were reported for Elk Point-Jefferson, which hosts Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa on Tuesday.
Camryn Rohlfs led Redfield with seven points.
Redfield travels to Warner on Tuesday.
REDFIELD (6-10) 3 9 1 8 — 21
ELK POINT-JEFF. (6-10) 9 8 7 13 — 37
Hamlin 58, Dakota Valley 44
MADISON — Kami Wadsworth poured in 29 points to lead Hamlin past Dakota Valley 58-44 in the Dakota XII-Northeast Conference Clash girls’ basketball event, Saturday in Madison.
Addie Neuendorf added 16 points and nine rebounds in the victory.
Rylee Rosenquist led Dakota Valley with 17 points and seven rebounds. Grace Bass added 12 points.
Hamlin travels to Clark to face Clark-Willow Lake on Tuesday. Dakota Valley, 13-3, hosts Vermillion on Tuesday.
HAMLIN (12-2) 14 12 20 12 — 58
DAKOTA VALLEY (13-3) 6 12 10 16 — 44
Other Games
Beresford 46, Alcester-Hudson 44
BERESFORD — Ella Merriman finished with 18 points and eight steals to lead Beresford past Alcester-Hudson 46-44 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Kara Niles added 14 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Elly Doering led Alcester-Hudson with 18 points.
Beresford, 8-8, travels to Garretson on Tuesday. Alcester-Hudson travels to Baltic on Friday.
ALCESTER-HUDSON (5-12) 14 8 13 9 — 44
BERESFORD (8-8) 6 15 17 8 — 46
Wagner 62, Avon 49
WAGNER — Wagner built a 22-7 lead after one quarter on the way to a 62-49 victory over Avon in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Emma Yost and Ashlyn Koupal each had 16 points for Avon. Macy Koupal finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Shalayne Nagel added eight points and six assists.
For Avon, Courtney Sees scored 16 points. Tiffany Pelton filled the stat sheet, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.
Wagner, 15-1, hosts Ethan on Monday. Avon hosts Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Thursday.
AVON (8-9) 7 14 18 10 — 49
WAGNER (15-1) 22 14 16 10 — 62
Irene-Wakonda 35, Menno 21
IRENE — The Irene-Wakonda girls overcame a one-point first quarter to claim a 35-21 victory over Menno in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
The Eagles took the lead with an 11-2 edge in the second quarter, then outscored Menno 23-14 in the second half.
Katie Knodel finished with 14 points and three steals for Irene-Wakonda. Madison Orr had 10 rebounds and Nora O’Malley added five steals in the victory.
Payton Huber led Menno with eight points.
Irene-Wakonda, 10-6, travels to Wynot on Tuesday. Menno travels to Howard on Monday.
MENNO (3-12) 5 2 6 8 — 21
IRENE-WAKONDA (10-6) 1 11 10 13 — 35
Wessington Springs 49, TDA 31
ARMOUR — Wessington Springs built a 17-4 lead after one quarter on the way to a 49-31 victory over Tripp-Delmont-Armour in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Avery Orth scored 15 points and Carissa Scheel scored 14 points to lead Wessington Springs. Kirstie Munsen added nine points in the victory.
Megan Reiner and Hannah Stremick each scored seven points to lead TDA. Mia Reiner added seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
Wessington Springs hosts Warner on Thursday. TDA travels to Wagner on Tuesday.
TDA won the JV game 27-21.
WESS. SPRINGS (6-10) 17 10 12 10 — 49
TRI-DEL-ARM (6-9) 4 11 9 7 — 31
Canistota 42, Gayville-Volin 35
GAYVILLE — Natalie Becker finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Canistota past Gayville-Volin 42-35 in girls’ basketball action on Saturday.
Kayla Papendick scored 13 points for Canistota. Sydnee Engbrecht finished with eight points and four steals in the victory.
Maia Achen led Gayville-Volin with 14 points and 14 rebounds. Molly Larson posted 13 points and three assists. Jadyn Hubbard had seven rebounds and Maddy Fairley added three assists for the Raiders.
Canistota travels to face Elkton-Lake Benton on Monday. Gayville-Volin travels to Marion to face Freeman Academy-Marion on Tuesday.
CANISTOTA (3-11) 10 7 16 9 — 42
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (6-9) 8 9 8 10 — 35
