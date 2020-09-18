MITCHELL — The Yankton Bucks posted one of their best scores of the 2020 season, carding a 305 to finish two strokes out of first place at the Mitchell Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Friday at Lake View Golf Course.
O’Gorman won the team title with a 303. Sioux Falls Roosevelt and Harrisburg tied at 304, followed by the Bucks and Sioux Falls Lincoln (319).
Roosevelt’s Jack Eggebraaten shot a 2-under 70 to earn medalist honors. Luke Honner of Lincoln and Sam Grout of Spearfish tied for second at 1-under 71.
Yankton was led by Austin Frick, who tied for fifth at 1-over 73. Henry Homstad also cracked the top 15, tying for 12th at 75.
Landon Moe (78) and Simon Hacecky (79) rounded out the scoring foursome for the Bucks. Also for Yankton, Dawson Vellek shot 82 and Jimmie Cunningham carded a 87 for the Bucks.
Yankton returns to Mitchell on Sept. 26 for the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships.
TEAM SCORES: 1, O’Gorman 303; t2, S.F. Roosevelt, Harrisburg 304; 4, Yankton 305; 5, S.F. Lincoln 319; 6, Spearfish 327; 7, Mitchell 331; 8, Brandon Valley 332; 9, R.C. Stevens 334; 10, Aberdeen Central 349; 11, Brookings 351; 12, S.F. Washington 354; 13, R.C. Central 359; 14, Huron 386; 15, Sturgis 411
TOP 15: 1, Jack Eggebraaten, S.F. Roosevelt 70; t2, Luke Honner, S.F. Lincoln 71; t2, Sam Grout, Spearfish 71; 4, Braydon Jones, Aberdeen Central 72; t5, Will Allen, Harrisburg 73; t5, Austin Frick, Yankton 73; t5, Lance Christensen Jr., Little Wound 73; t8, Nash Stenberg, S.F. Lincoln 74; t8, William Sanford, O’Gorman 74; t8, Gavin Hatch, Harrisburg 74; t8, Garett Everson, S.F. Roosevelt 74; t12, Owen Holmes, O’Gorman 75; t12, Henry Homstad, Yankton 75; 14, Radley Mauney, O’Gorman 76; t15, Jonah Swartz, R.C. Stevens 77; t15, Jack Kray, S.F. Washington 77
OTHER YHS: t17, Landon Moe 78; t21, Simon Hacecky 79; t29, Dawson Vellek 82; t53, Jimmie Cunningham 87
