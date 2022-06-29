SIOUX FALLS — Three coaches from Yankton and one from Viborg-Hurley were selected as the Coach of the Year for their respective sports by the South Dakota High School Coaches Association.
Yankton’s Dave Dannenbring (boys’ soccer), Brett Sime (boys’ golf) and Ryan Hage (tennis), and Viborg-Hurley’s Molly Mason (girls’ basketball) will each be recognized during the SDHSCA annual awards banquet, July 17 in Mitchell.
Dannenbring led the Yankton boys to the program’s first state title in the SDHSAA era. Hage led the Yankton boys’ to their first-ever state title. Sime led the Bucks to a tie for sixth in the Class AA boys’ tournament.
Mason led Viborg-Hurley to the Class B girls’ basketball title, going from the eighth seed to the title.
Among the nominees for Coach of the Year honors were Dakota Valley’s Jesse Castillo (girls’ soccer) and Jason Kleis (boys’ basketball), Kimball-White Lake-Platte Geddes’ Thomas Konechne (wrestling) and Vermillion’s Kirk Hogen (girls’ golf).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.