WYNOT, Neb. — Wynot outlasted Yankton 7-5 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Scott Morrison had a pair of hits for Wynot. Jaelen Wieseler, Landon Wieseler and Tristian Wieseler each had a hit in the effort.
Cole Sawatzke doubled and singled, and Colin Muth doubled for Yankton. Rugby Ryken, Caid Koletzky, Tommy Alitz and Devin Gullikson each had a hit in the effort.
Crofton 8, Menno 4
MENNO — Crofton used a six-run seventh inning to claim an 8-4 victory over Menno in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Austin Hegge tripled and singled, and Christopher Kleinschmit doubled and singled for Crofton. Lathan Maibaum and Justin Potts also had two hits. Ted Bengston doubled and Ben Hegge added a hit in the victory.
Dylan Lehr had two hits for Menno. Macon Oplinger had a two-run double. Tate Gale also doubled. Spencer Schultz and Tom Sattler each had a hit in the effort.
Ben Hegge picked up the win, with James Kaiser pitching 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the save. Jamison Kleinsasser took the loss in relief.
