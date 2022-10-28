The Mount Marty men’s basketball team won’t look like it has in recent years.
There are plenty of new faces. But, unlike recent years, those new faces are freshmen, not transfers. And plenty of players from last year’s team stayed around.
“We graduated 75 percent of our scoring, but we had 96 percent retention,” said second-year head coach Collin Authier. “We may not have experience game-wise, but program-wise we are very experienced.”
The Lancers boast five seniors, three of which have been with the program their entire careers: guards Kade Stearns and Matthew Becker and forward Chase Altenburg. Lincoln Jordre is in his third season in the program after transferring from Northern State. Will Turner started his career at MMU, left and returned.
Juniors Josh Arlt and Dayvon Botts have also been in the program their entire careers.
“They’ve all committed to Mount Marty,” Authier said. “They believe in the program. They’ve bought into the big picture.”
Sophomore Hunter Kotrous saw action a year ago. Sophomores Cole Bowen, Caden Casey and Christian Mickelson are also on the roster, joined by freshmen Noah Allen (G, 5-10; Pella HS, Iowa), Angok Akot (F, 6-8, Sioux Falls Washington), Micah Johnson (G, 6-0, Sioux Falls Roosevelt) and Tash Lunday (G/F, 6-6, Flandreau).
The seniors have embraced their mentorship role, according to Stearns.
“The seniors have been able to take on that role,” he said. “Everyone gets along well together. It’s been a good group of guys. The chemistry looks really good.”
The veterans’ ability to spot and correct a problem before coaches have to deal with it has been a blessing so far this preseason, Authier noted.
“For them to be able to pull a freshman aside and deal with something before I do allows us to be able to coach basketball,” he said. “I don’t have issues that reach me because our program handles those issues.”
One aspect the Lancers have focused on to start the season has been defense. MMU gave up 76.3 points per game last season while scoring just 68.6 points per game.
“We need to get better on defense. That’s been the biggest adjustment for our freshmen and our new guys,” Authier said. “We need to play good system defense, because we’re never going to be the most athletic or quickest team out there. We have to guard the ball together.”
While the returning roster had just 64 total starts last season (Stearns 28, Jordre 26, Arlt 7, Becker 3) and the Lancers have just three returning players that averaged four or more points per game (Jordre 6.1, Stearns 5.7, Becker 4.0), the roster allows the Lancers some opportunities for flexibility in the lineup.
“We’ve got a lot of guys that can shoot,” Authier said. “We’re versatile. We can play big, we can play small, and I like our ability to change on the fly.”
The Lancers will be tested early and often to start the season, playing 19 games in the first 52 games. MMU will play five games in the first 10 games, beginning with Graceland on Sunday.
Of those first five games, three will be in the friendly confines of Laddie E. Cimpl Arena. The other two will be in Sioux Falls as part of the NAIA Pentagon Classic, Nov. 5-6.
“It allows us to get our feet under us,” Authier said. “And we’re playing good teams as part of doubleheaders with our women. It will be great for crowds to connect with us.”
The Lancers will then dive into Great Plains Athletic Conference play, with four league games before Christmas and nine before a pre-Christmas trip to Florida to face Webber International and the University of Fort Lauderdale.
Authier is cautiously optimistic, but Stearns and the seniors are setting the bar high for the season.
“To win the GPAC will always be the goal,” he said. “We have to continue to improve, consistently show up and work, control the things we can control.”
2022-23 Season Schedule
10/30 vs. Graceland 3:45 p.m.
11/2 vs. Waldorf 7:45 p.m.
11/5 vs. Presentation * 4 p.m.
11/6 vs. Valley City State * 2 p.m.
11/8 vs. Dakota State 7:45 p.m.
11/12 at Doane 6:45 p.m.
11/16 vs. Briar Cliff 7:45 p.m.
11/19 at Hastings 3:45 p.m.
11/22 vs. Dakota Wesleyan 7:45 p.m.
11/26 at Southest Minn. St. 2 p.m.
11/28 at South Dakota ^ 7 p.m.
11/30 vs. Midland 7:45 p.m.
12/3 at Morningside 3:45 p.m.
12/7 at Concordia 7:45 p.m.
12/10 vs. Jamestown 3:45 p.m.
12/12 at South Dakota St. ^ 8:15 p.m.
12/15 vs. Dordt 7:45 p.m.
12/19 at Webber International 1 p.m.
12/20 at U. of Fort Lauderdale noon
1/4 vs. Concordia 7:45 p.m.
1/11 vs. Northwestern 7:45 p.m.
11/14 at Dakota Wesleyan 3:45 p.m.
11/18 at Midland 7:45 p.m.
1/21 vs. Morningside 3:45 p.m.
1/25 at Jamestown 7:45 p.m.
2/1 at Briar Cliff 7:45 p.m.
2/4 vs. Hastings 3:45 p.m.
2/8 at Dordt 7:45 p.m.
2/11 at Northwestern 3:45 p.m.
2/15 vs. Doane 7:45 p.m.
* - NAIA Classic, Sioux Falls
^ - Exhibition
