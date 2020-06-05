As Yankton Girls’ Softball Association (YGSA) board members gave a tour of their building, one of them gets a message: Can we come in and practice tonight to get out of the rain?
That is just one of the many positive impacts the YGSA hopes its new practice facility — called “Home Plate” — will bring to girls’ fastpitch softball in Yankton.
The facility was something YGSA felt it needed to continue the development of its youth programs, said YGSA secretary Mindy Hatch.
“It is pivotal for our girls to have this,” she said. “It gives them the opportunity to practice year-round.”
Prior to the opening of the facility, teams would scramble to get gym time at Mount Marty or Yankton Middle School to get some work in.
“Having this available to hit, pitch, throw and catch is a huge asset,” said Kim Velk, head coach of the Fury Fire 16-under team and a former YGSA player, “not only for the YGSA, but for the girls themselves to improve their skill levels.”
YGSA members began work on the building — converting the old Gurney’s root storage building — in the fall. What followed were a lot of long days.
“Most days, Monday to Friday, we’d come out at 4, 5 (p.m.) until 9,” YGSA president Brad Moser said. “Saturdays, Sundays would be about 12-hour days.”
That work — after the initial clean-up — included putting netting up to protect the light and create batting cages, as well as putting down artificial turf to simulate a regular playing surface.
“The biggest challenge was the turf,” Moser said. “We had a dozen inmates (from the local trustee unit) helping us, and we still could barely unroll those things.”
Nearly all the work was done by volunteers or inmates.
“The only things we didn’t do ourselves were the plumbing and electrical work,” Moser said.
Besides having a large area to take ground balls and throw the ball around, the facility also has office space, restrooms, a conference room and a lounge area. There is also plenty of storage space.
The facility opened briefly in late February, before concerns regarding the coronavirus shut down the country. One of those days it was open gave the board a glimpse of what the new facility allowed them to do.
“We had 22 players in here,” said Doug Marquardt, a YGSA board member who also coaches Yankton’s 18-under team. “We still had room for more.”
Since the facility reopened, teams have been required to observe CDC and state guidelines for social distancing.
The impact of the facility will reach well into the future, Velk noted.
“I definitely think having resources like the indoor center will not only make us more competitive, in terms of every age bracket, I think it’s going to increase our numbers,” she said. “Now we’re really showing that we have a strong foothold within the community, that we are really trying to promote and give the girls every opportunity that we can to advance their skill level.
The YGSA is hosting games each of the next three weekends, including its annual Invitational on Fathers’ Day Weekend. This weekend, games will be played at Sertoma and Riverside Parks, with nearly 60 games scheduled.
