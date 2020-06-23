The Yankton Fury Fire earned a victory and a split with the TSC Blaze in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
In the opener, Yankton scored five runs in the fifth to claim an 8-4 victory.
Haley Lande had two doubles and a single, and Jenna Cox had a double and two singles to lead Yankton. Brenna Steele and Hannah Christopherson each had two hits. Kelsey O’Neill doubled, and Emma Wiese, Lainie Keller and Ellie Wiese each had a hit in the effort.
Ellie Wiese picked up the win.
The nightcap finished in a 4-4 draw.
Steele and Cox each doubled for Yankton. Ellie Wiese, Emma Heine and Emma Wiese each had a hit.
Christopherson and Emma Wiese each pitched for Yankton.
Fury Black 17, Elk Point 2
Yankton Fury Black used an 11-run third inning to claim a 17-2 victory over Elk Point in girls’ softball action on Tuesday.
Olivia Binde went 3-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI to lead Yankton. Lydia Yost doubled and singled. Emma Eichacker also had a double, scoring three times. Payton Moser had a hit and three RBI. Lucy Yost, Mikayla Humpal, Emma Herrboldt and Megan Tramp each had a hit in the victory.
Lydia Yost picked up the win, striking out five in her three innings of work.
