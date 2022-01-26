JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Jamestown used a 14-0 run to end the first quarter to take control, then scored 25 fourth quarter points to put the game out of reach for a 74-53 victory over the Lancers in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Wednesday.
Noelle Josephson finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for Jamestown (15-8, 8-7 GPAC). Hannah DeMars scored 13 points, Megan Oswald scored 10 points and Kia Tower added four assists in the victory.
Eve Millar posted a double-double, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds, to lead Mount Marty (2-21, 1-15 GPAC). Kiara Berndt went 3-of-4 from three-point range to finish with nine points. Macy Kempf hit all four of her shots from the field to finish with eight points.
Mount Marty is off this weekend, then returns to action at Briar Cliff on Feb. 2.
MOUNT MARTY (1-15)
Macy Kempf 4-4 0-0 8, Callie Otkin 1-5 0-0 3, Carlie Wetzel 3-9 1-1 7, Eve Millar 6-12 3-6 16, Kayla Jacobson 0-2 0-0 0, Alana Bergland 0-0 0-0 0, Alexsis Kemp 0-4 0-0 0, Tayte Kohn 0-1 0-0 0, Aubrey Twedt 2-3 2-2 6, Kiara Berndt 3-6 0-0 9, Emma Jaroveski 2-4 0-0 4, Camryn Krogman 0-3 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21-53 6-9 53.
JAMESTOWN (15-8)
Kia Tower 1-4 4-4 6, Hannah DeMars 4-9 4-4 13, Noelle Josephson 7-9 2-5 18, Madelyn Schmidt 3-6 0-0 8, Jailyn Martinson 0-7 0-0 0, Kate Busek 2-3 0-0 5, Macy Savela 1-5 0-0 3, Sarah Lenz 0-2 0-0 0, Lexiss Trygg 3-6 3-6 9, Emily Meier 1-1 0-0 2, Megan Oswald 5-6 0-0 10, Hannah Hagel 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 27-59 13-19 74.
MOUNT MARTY 6 12 20 15 — 53
JAMESTOWN 19 17 13 25 — 74
Three-Pointers: UJ 7-20 (Josephson 2-3, Schmidt 2-4, DeMars 1-2, Busek 1-2, Savela 1-3, Tower 0-2, Martinson 0-3, Lenz 0-1), MMU 5-22 (Berndt 3-4, Otkin 1-5, Millar 1-2, Wetzel 0-4, Jacobson 0-2, Kemp 0-2, Kohn 0-1, Jarovski 0-1, Krogman 0-1). Rebounds: UJ 4 (Josephson 7), MMU 22 (Millar 11). Assists: UJ 14 (Tower 4), MMU 8 (Millar 2, Twedt 2). Steals: UJ 11 (Josephson 3), MMU 7 (Otkin 2). Blocked Shots: UJ 3 (Martinson 2), MMU 0. Turnovers: UJ 20, MMU 17. Personal Fouls: MMU 19, UJ 11. Fouled Out: None.
