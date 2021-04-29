CANTON — Beresford finished third in the boys’ division and fourth in the girls’ division of the Terry Bong Relays track and field meet, held Thursday in Canton.
Canton won seven events to dominate the girls’ division, 165 to 107 over Sioux Falls Christian. Lennox (69.5) was third, followed by the Watchdogs (66.5) and Alcester-Hudson (64). Freeman was ninth with 35.5 points.
Canton had four individual and three relay wins: 800 (1:55.39), 1600 (4:20.74) and medley (4:42.13). Piper Braun and Halle Braun ran the final two legs of the 800 and 1600 relay wins, with Amanda Lease also running a leg. Paige Schroedermeier ran on the winning 800 and medley relays.
Beresford’s Savannah Beeson and Alcester-Hudson’s Carly Patrick tied for first in the 100-meter dash, each running 13.38. Beeson also led off the Watchdogs’ winning 400 relay (51.92), joined by Isabel Delay, Tavyn Valder and Rachel Zanter. Patrick also won the long jump (15-6 1/2).
Freeman’s Rijjy Peterson won the triple jump with a mark of 33-3.
For Sioux Falls Christian, Kiera Pinto won the 1600 (5:45.56) and ran on the winning 3200 relay (10:33.64).
Sioux Falls Christian edged Lennox 138 to 129 for the boys’ title. Beresford finished with 104 points to place third. Freeman finished eighth with 39 points.
SFC had four wins on the day, including the 3200 (8:53.75) and medley (3:55.12) relays. Isaac Engbers won the 3200 run (10:22.21) and anchored the Chargers’ winning 3200 relay. Nathan Koole ran on both winning relays, anchoring the medley win.
Beresford had a pair of victories, Andrew Atwood in the 1600 (4:47.85) and Cody Klungseth in the triple jump (39-0). Freeman’s Collin Helma swept the sprints, winning the 100 (11.52), 200 (23.26) and 400 (50.16).
Lennox’s Layne Kuper swept the hurdles, winning the 110s in 16.35 and the 300s in 43.12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.