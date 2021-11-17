SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty junior defensive back Dylan Capps as named second-team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference, and three other Lancers earned honorable mention recognition as the league announced its post-season honors for football on Wednesday.
Wide receiver Jonah Miyazawa, offensive lineman Kiko Nunez and punter Jonathon Cardoza-Chicas earned honorable mention recognition for the Lancers.
Capps, a junior from Discovery Bay, California, recorded 50 tackles, including two for loss, and three pass breakups. He also had one interception.
Miyazawa, a sophomore from Honolulu, Hawaii, caught 42 passes for 561 yards and 10 touchdowns. His 10 touchdown catches ranked third in the league and tied for 15th nationally.
Nunez, a sophomore from Dickinson, Texas, and a transfer from the Air Force Academy, was the anchor for a young Lancer offensive line.
Cardoza-Chicas, a junior from Rahway, New Jersey, averaged 37.7 yards per punt attempt, putting 13 punts inside the 20-yard line and forcing 13 fair catches.
Mount Marty finished 0-10 in its inaugural season.
Midland’s Dalton Tremayne, a senior from Ponca, Nebraska, was all over the all-GPAC list. He earned first-team honors as a kick return specialist, as well as second team honors as both a slot receiver and as a punt return specialist.
Tremayne rushed for a team-high 432 yards (3 TD) and had 27 catches for 405 yards and a score. He averaged 26.3 yards per kickoff return, returning one 100 yards for a score. He also averaged 9.3 yards per punt return.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.