Madison Harms Earns Summit League Honor
South Dakota's Madison Harms goes up for a block against Louisville's Phekran Kong during their matchup in the Coyote Invitational volleyball tournament. Harms was named the Summit League Volleyball Defensive Peak Performer of the Week, announced Tuesday.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fourth-year junior Madison Harms has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Volleyball Defensive Peak Performer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. 

Harms, honored for the fifth time in her career, averaged 2.11 blocks and 1.78 kills per set over South Dakota’s 2-0 weekend of league play. Harms added a career-high 13 blocks in South Dakota’s reverse sweep of Denver Thursday night. The Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, native totaled 16 kills and 19 blocks over the two-game span. Her 112 blocks this season sits at third in the league and ranks 12th nationally. 

