HARTINGTON, Neb. – The Cedar Catholic Trojans won a tough 25-20, 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 18-16 victory over Boone Central/Newman Gtove on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Laney Kathol had a dominate 20 kills in the victory for Cedar Catholic, while Brooklyn Kuehn finished with 11 kills. Also in the victory, Meredith McGregor had 15 digs, and Megan Heimes finished with 12 digs.
Thursday’s match completed Cedar Catholic’s regular season, and they will now prepare for the postseason.
BOONE CENTRAL/NG (3-18) 20 25 25 20 16
CEDAR CATHOLIC (13-11) 25 20 22 25 18
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Gayville-Volin 2
EMERY – Julia Weber led the Bridgewater-Emery Huskies to a 24-26, 25-22, 25-18, 22-25 15-6 victory over the Gayville-Volin Raiders on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Weber finished with 28 kills and 23 digs in the victory for the Huskies, while teammate Kerrigan Schultz passed out 47 assists to go along with 19 digs. Also in the victory, Taylor Schallenkamp had 12 kills and Casey Meyer finished with 11 kills.
For the Raiders, Sam Olson finished with 21 kills, while Kayla VanOsdel posted 14 kills and 17 digs. Molly Larson also posted 34 digs while Keeley Larson handed out 40 assists.
The Raiders will now travel to Burke for a match on Monday. The Huskies, meanwhile, will take on Sanborn Central/Woonsocket in Forestburg on Oct. 23.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (11-2) 26 22 18 25 6
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY (16-2) 24 25 25 22 15
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Irene-Wakonda 1
ELP POINT – The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies snapped a three-match losing streak with a 25-14, 18-25, 25-22, 25-17 victory over the Irene-Wakonda Eagles on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Josie Curry finished with 12 kills for the Huskies in the victory. Teammate Alyssa Chytka also finished with a dominate 33 digs, and Nikki Wriedt had 21 digs. Addie Stabe also posted 17 assists and 14 digs in the victory.
For the Eagles, Emma McDonald led with 24 digs and nine kills. Nora O’Malley also finished with eight kills in the loss while McKenna Mark handed out 17 assists. Defensively in the loss, Willa Freeman had a team-high 27 digs for the Eagles.
Irene-Wakonda will now play Saturday at home against Hanson. The Huskies will look to build off the momentum when they play Canton at Sioux Falls Christian on Saturday.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (7-9) 25 18 25 25
IRENE-WAKONDA (7-13) 14 25 22 17
Menno 3, Mitchell Christian 1
MENNO – The Menno Wolves won a 22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-22 victory over the Mitchell Christian Golden Eagles on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Jesse Munkvold posted eight kills to go along with 30 digs while Kayliie Schempp had 20 digs. Kylie Harriman also handed out nine assists to go along with 24 digs in the victory.
For Mitchell Christian, Maggie Reynen hit seven kills in the loss and finished with 20 digs defensively. Kaitlyn Tegethoff also posted five kills, while Erica Thompson finished with 14 assists and 12 digs.
The Wolves will now face Alcester-Hudson Saturday in Menno. For the Golden Eagles, their next match will be against Iroquois/Doland in Iroquois on Tuesday.
MITCHELL CHRISTIAN (2-11) 25 18 14 22
MENNO (7-9) 22 25 25 25
Avon 3, Centerville 0
AVON – The Avon Lady Pirates have now won five of their last six matches with a 25-10, 25-11, 25-23 victory over the Centerville Tornadoes in prep volleyball action Thursday night.
Hanna Miller finished with 11 kills to led the Lady Pirates while teammate Ali Sees posted seven kills. McKenna Kocmich also handed out 12 assists in the victory while Reese Powers finished with 10 assists.
For the Tornadoes, Ellie Hunter had a team-high four kills while Bailey Hansen finished the match with five digs and four assists.
The Tornadoes will now face Colome on the road. Avon, meanwhile, will look to forward to their match against Ethan on Monday in Ethan.
CENTERVILLE (3-12) 10 11 23
AVON (9-4) 25 25 25
Wynot 3, Wausa 0
WAUSA, Neb. — Wynot swept past Wausa 25-13, 25-6, 25-21 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
For Wausa, Morgan Kleinschmit posted four kills and three blocks, and Alexa Cunningham had seven blocks (six solo) to lead the way. Clara Schindler finished with 14 assists. Hunter West had two ace serves, two solo blocks and six digs, and Charlie Price added four kills for the Vikings.
Both Wynot and Wausa earned byes into the quarterfinals of the Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament, with both playing in Ponca on Monday. Wynot will face the winner of the Emerson pool (Tri County Northeast, Homer, Winnebago), while Wausa will face the winner of the Ponca pool (Ponca, Plainview, Walthill). Both of those matches will take place at 5:30 p.m., with the winners advancing to a semifinal later in the day.
WYNOT (13-3) 25 25 25
WAUSA (12-8) 13 6 21
Platte-Geddes 3, Chamberlain 0
PLATTE – The Platte-Geddes Black Panthers extended their winning streak to four matches with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-17 victory over the Chamberlain Cubs on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Karly Vanderwerff dominated the net with 19 kills, while also starring defensively with nine digs. Teammate Avery DeVries passed out 23 assists, while Candence VanZee finished the match with seven kills and 12 digs.
For the Cubs, Mya Knippling had a team-high four kills and Kiera Fichstadt finished with five assists. The Cubs will now face Kadoka Area in Kadoka on Monday. Platte-Geddes, meanwhile will travel to Armour on Monday to face Tripp-Delmont/Armour.
CHAMBERLAIN (1-11) 11 15 17
PLATTE-GEDDES (13-3) 25 25 25
Wagner 3, AC/DC 0
LAKE ANDES – The Wagner Red Raiders continued their excellent season with a dominate 25-7, 25-17, 25-15 sweep over the AC/DC Thunder in prep volleyball action Thursday night.
Abby Brunsing finished with an impressive 14 kills in the victory to go along with four ace serves. Avari Bruguier also had eight kills in the victory while Macy Koupal handed out a match-high 30 assists.
For the Thunder, Lexie VanderPol finished with nine kills while Mackenzie Muckey had nine digs and four assists. Claire Johnsen also finished with eight digs in the loss.
The Red Raiders will now look to extend on their six-match win streak on Saturday against Parker. AC/DC, meanwhile, will take on Kimball-White Lake on Monday at Dakota Christian.
WAGNER (7-1) 25 25 25
AC/DC (0-9) 7 17 15
Washington 3, Pierre 0
SIOUX FALLS – The Washington Warriors cruised to a 25-12, 25-10, 25-12 victory over the Pierre Governors on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Ellie Walker led the Warriors with 10 kills, nine digs, and four ace serves. Teammate Joslyn Richardson finished with 28 assists, while Shelby Kinzer posted seven kills. Jadyn Schetnan also had 28 digs in the victory.
The Warriors will now face cross-town foe, Lincoln, on Monday. Pierre, meanwhile, will look to break a nine-match losing streak on Saturday against Spearfish.
S.F. WASHINGTON (11-2) 25 25 25
PIERRE (3-9) 12 10 12
Burke 3, Gregory 0
BURKE –The Burke Lady Cougars cruised to a 25-15, 25-16, 25-22 victory over the Gregory Lady Gorillas on Thursday night in prep volleyball action.
Adisyn Indahl led the way for the Lady Cougars with nine kills and nine digs, while Ramme Hanson finished with eight kills and11 digs. Also in the victory, Bobbi Jo Wischmann handed out 23 assists, while also having nine digs in the macth.
Jessy Jo VanDeeWerff, meanwhile, led Gregory with 17 digs and seven kills in the loss. Brynn Hylla also finished with 10 digs and 15 assists, while Brooklynn Kenzy posted seven kills to do along with nine digs.
Burke will now face Gayville-Volin on Tuesday. Gregory, meanwhile, will face Cody/Killgore on Monday.
GREGORY (5-12) 15 16 22
BURKE (10-7) 25 25 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.