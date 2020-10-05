The Yankton volleyball team got an up-close look at one of the state’s top powerhouses on Monday evening.
Sioux Falls Christian was in town.
Owner of eight Class A state championships since 2010. Owner of five of the last six titles. Owner of the last three championships.
Yet, the Gazelles came away from the sweep — the Chargers won by scores of 25-16, 25-18, 25-15 — feeling like they at least had their moments at the YHS gym.
“Once they got a couple of blocks, they started believing,” Yankton head coach Heather Olson said.
“Once we knew we could play and could score some points, I think they turned a corner a little bit.”
Yankton (1-12) was at least within striking distance on a few occasions in the first two sets, but couldn’t close the gap and couldn’t keep the Chargers (17-0) from pulling away.
And in the third set, Sioux Falls Christian got rolling early and never let up.
What did the Gazelles need to do in a match against that caliber of an opponent?
“We just need to go for it on every point,” senior defensive specialist Halle Stephenson said. “We need to be intense and know that every single point matters.”
Junior Britta Pietila led the Gazelles with five kills, while junior Emily Reinhardt had six blocks and junior Chloe McDermott tallied three ace serves. Junior Jillian Schulte keyed the offense with 11 set assists and junior Jordynn Salvatori led the defense with 17 digs.
On the other side of the net, however, was a Sioux Falls Christian squad filled with length — four players at least 6-foot — and experience.
“I told the girls to play to the whistle, because if we gave them (Chargers) free balls, they’ll capitalize,” Olson said. “That’s one of the many reasons why they’re so good.”
At the unofficial midway point of the season, the Gazelles will look to turn the corner on Thursday when they make the trip to Brookings.
“We’ve learned that we need to stay together,” Stephenson said. “If we play consistent as a team and talk and encourage each other, we can get going.”
In sub-varsity action Monday night, Sioux Falls Christian beat Yankton 25-21, 25-17 in the JV match. The Gazelles got 34 digs from Tatum Hohenthaner, 12 set assists from Camille McDermott and four kills from Regan Garry.
Sioux Falls Christian also won the sophomore match, 25-9, 27-29, 15-9. For Yankton, Allie Taggart had 33 digs and Taryn Fitzgerald had six kills.
