KENNESAW, Ga. – The South Dakota women’s golf team completed the first day at the Pinetree Women’s Collegiate with a 305 and a 310. The 36-hole score has the team in seventh place heading into the final round tomorrow morning. Junior Akari Hayashi is inside the top-15 individually with the best two scores for USD on Monday.
Hayashi posted two rounds of 74 on day one. She had three birdies on the day with two of them coming in the second round of play. Hayashi is in a tie for 13th place with one round remaining.
Molly Fossen claimed two rounds of 76 on Monday. Fossen scored a birdie on the par-four third hole in round one before adding two more to her total in round two. Fossen is in a tie for 24th place individually after day one.
Danica Badura had rounds of 76 and 80 in the first two rounds of play. She recorded a stretch of 13 straight pars in the first round and scored two birdies on the front of the second round. Badura is in 33rd place individually with one round to go.
Catie Nekola recorded a 79 in round one and an 80 in round two. She carded three birdies in each round for a team-high six on day one. Nekola is tied for 44th place individually through 36 holes.
Emma Henningsson scored an 83 and an 82 on Monday. Her one birdie of the day came on the par-five 16th hole in the second round. Henningsson is in a tie for 52nd place after two rounds.
Alexa Wingnean had rounds of 89 and 84 competing as an individual. She had three total birdies on the day and is in a tie for 62nd place individually.
The third round will begin tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET from Pinetree Country Club. Tuesday’s round will begin with a shotgun start.
