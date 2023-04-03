KENNESAW, Ga. – The South Dakota women’s golf team completed the first day at the Pinetree Women’s Collegiate with a 305 and a 310. The 36-hole score has the team in seventh place heading into the final round tomorrow morning. Junior Akari Hayashi is inside the top-15 individually with the best two scores for USD on Monday.  

Hayashi posted two rounds of 74 on day one. She had three birdies on the day with two of them coming in the second round of play. Hayashi is in a tie for 13th place with one round remaining.  

