GROTON — Tabor scored in each inning on the way to a 13-0 rout of Madison in the matchup of the final two unbeatens at the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Groton.
Kaleb Kubal doubled and singled, driving in three, for Tabor. Preston Nedved also doubled and singled. Dawson Bietz posted two hits. Riley Rothschadl had a double and four runs scored. Nolan Carda finished with a double and three RBI. Carter Uecker also doubled. Nolan Dvorak and Trent Herrboldt each had a hit as all nine Tabor players had at least one hit.
Zach Whitlock tripled for Madison. Sam Olson, Seth Fernau and Peyton Wolf each had a hit.
Rothschadl went the distance, striking out five, in the win. Whitlock took the loss.
Tabor advances to face Vermillion in the late game today (Monday). Madison plays Redfield in an elimination game beginning at 4 p.m.
Vermillion 8, Lake Norden-Badger 4
GROTON — Vermillion rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to claim an 8-4 victory over Lake Norden-Badger in an elimination game in the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Sunday in Groton.
Vermillion advances to face undefeated Tabor in the 6:30 p.m. game today (Monday).
Drew Thelen had two hits and two RBI to lead Vermillion, which took advantage of six walks and six errors. Willis Robertson had the other Vermillion hit.
Jackson Noem and Cameron Thune each doubled and singled for Lake Norden-Badger. Luke Steffenson also had two hits. Dawson Noem doubled and Christian Rodriguez added a hit in the effort.
Jacob Chaussee went the distance, striking out five, for the win. Thune took the loss.
Saturday
Tabor 5, Redfield 3
GROTON — Kaleb Kubal went 3-for-3 with a double to lead Tabor past Redfield 5-3 in the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Groton.
Nolan Carda posted two hits for Tabor. Riley Rothschadl, Nolan Dvorak and Trent Herrboldt each had hit in the victory.
Cooper Hainy went 3-for-4 with a triple and two RBI for Redfield. Camden Osborn, Keaton Rohlfs and Christian DeYoung each had a hit in the effort.
Carda pitched six innings for the win. Herrboldt pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Rohlfs took the loss.
Vermillion 14, Big Stone City 0
GROTON — Vermillion Post 1 bounced back from its first setback, routing Big Stone City 14-0 in an elimination game at the South Dakota State Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Saturday in Groton.
T.J. Tracy went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored for Vermillion. Jake Jensen and Connor Saunders each had two hits and four RBI. Jacob Chaussee posted two hits and three runs scored. Dylan Thelen also had two hits. Jack Kratz doubled and Nick Roob added a hit in the victory.
Dru Boots, Alex Meyer, Hunter Merritt and Carter Lee each had a hit for Big Stone City, which finished with an 8-16 record.
Jensen pitched three innings, striking out four, for the win. Ben Burbach struck out three batters in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Deaven Boots took the loss.
