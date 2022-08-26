HURON — The Yankton Bucks finished 10th in the 12-team Huron Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Friday at Broadland Creek Golf Course.
O’Gorman won the team title with a 303, two strokes better than Watertown (305). Harrisburg (317), Brandon Valley (328) and Brookings (334) rounded out the top five.
Watertown’s Jake Olson shot a 1-under 71 for medalist honors, one stroke ahead of Harrisburg’s Hayden Scott. O’Gorman’s Radley Mauney, Watertown’s Kaden Rylance and Mitchell’s Lincoln Bates each shot 73.
Yankton shot a 356 as a team, led by Miles Krajewski’s 80. William Youngblom and Michael Horning each shot 91. Parker Riley carded a 94. Evan Ness shot 101 and Ryker Larsen carded a 108 to round out the Bucks’ scorecard.
TEAM SCORES: O’Gorman 303, Watertown 305, Harrisburg 317, Brandon Valley 328, Brookings 334, Mitchell 336, Pierre 339, Rapid City Stevens 344, Chamberlain 352, Yankton 356, Rapid City Central 364
TOP 15: 1, Jake Olson, Watertown 71; 2, Hayden Scott, Harrisburg 72; T3, Radley Mauney, O'Gorman 73; T3, Kaden Rylance, Watertown 73; T3, Lincoln Bates, Mitchell 73; T6, Taten Mauney, O'Gorman 76; T6, Mac Drake, O'Gorman 76; T8, Colby Meyer, Brandon Valley 78; T8, Dakota Munger, Chamberlain 78; T8, Liam Sarmiento, O'Gorman 78; 11, Nolan Cinco, O'Gorman 79; T12, Carter Shawd, Harrisburg 80; T12, Kade Brecher, Brookings 80; T12, Miles Krajewski, Yankton 80; T12, Jerome Zebroski, Watertown 80
OTHER YHS: T49, William Youngblom 91; T49, Michael Horning 91; T54, Parker Riley 94; 62, Evan Ness 101; 66, Ryker Larsen 108
