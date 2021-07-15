VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota announced the 2021 season schedule, including the program’s first home game against a Power Five Conference opponent since 2017.
The Coyote have two exhibitions scheduled for early August, as they play Iowa and Nebraska prior to regular season play. USD hosts Briar Cliff and Texas Rio-Grande Valley on Aug. 15 and 20 respectively to start the season.
After a four-game road trip, USD will host Drake Sept. 9 and Northern Iowa Sept. 12. The Northern Iowa game will be the second match-up of the season between the two schools as USD is at Northern Iowa Sept. 5. The game will also be Senior Day.
The Coyotes host Iowa State to round out the nonconference schedule Sept. 19. USD then has a short break before conference season picks up Oct. 1 against St. Thomas in Vermillion.
USD is coming off its second Summit League Tournament appearance this spring. The 2021 Summit League Tournament is scheduled for Nov. 4-6 in Denver, Colorado.
