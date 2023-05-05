SIOUX FALLS — The inaugural matchups of the Big Sky-Summit Challenge for the 2023-24 season have been announced. South Dakota’s men will host Eastern Washington (Jan. 3) and travel to Montana (Jan. 6), while the Coyote women will travel to Montana (Jan. 3) and host Idaho State (Jan. 6).
South Dakota’s men will meet Eastern Washington for the fourth time in program history. The Coyotes have won three of the four meetings with the most recent resulting in a 75-73 win at home in 2017. South Dakota has won the last two meetings in the series with Montana, which the Grizzlies lead 3-2. The most recent matchup came in 2016 when the Coyotes won 72-67 in Vermillion.
The Eastern Washington men are the reigning Big Sky regular season champions after finishing 23-11 (16-2 Big Sky). EWU advanced to the second round of the NIT with a win over Washington State. The Eagles received four all-Big Sky honors last season including Most Valuable Player in Steele Venters and Coach of the Year in David Riley.
Montana’s men went 17-14 (10-7 Big Sky) last season. The Griz had two appear on the all-conference list last year led by a first-team appearance from Josh Bannan.
South Dakota’s women face Montana for the fourth time in six seasons. The Coyotes lead the series 2-1 with the last meeting in Missoula coming in November of 2018. This will be the third meeting between the Coyote women and Idaho State and the first since the 2012-13 season. The programs split the previous home-and-home series 1-1.
Montana women’s basketball has made 21 NCAA Tournamnt appearances in program history. The Lady Griz, led by third-year head coach Brian Holsinger, finished 14-16 last season. Carmen Gfeller and Sammy Fatkin picked up all-Big Sky recognition, while Mack Konig was the Big Sky Freshman of the Year.
Idaho State, led by head coach Seton Sobolewski in his 16th season, has been to four NCAA Tournaments in program history. Similar to the Coyotes, the Bengals suffered a rash of injuries last season including a pair of torn ACLs by the team’s two leading scorers. The Bengals finished 11-19 on the year with Callie Bourne earning all-Big Sky honors.
The Big Sky-Summit Challenge is a three-year challenge series starting in 2023-24. Each men’s and women’s team will play one home and one road game against two opponents from the other conference every season.
