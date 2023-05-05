SIOUX FALLS — The inaugural matchups of the Big Sky-Summit Challenge for the 2023-24 season have been announced. South Dakota’s men will host Eastern Washington (Jan. 3) and travel to Montana (Jan. 6), while the Coyote women will travel to Montana (Jan. 3) and host Idaho State (Jan. 6).

South Dakota’s men will meet Eastern Washington for the fourth time in program history. The Coyotes have won three of the four meetings with the most recent resulting in a 75-73 win at home in 2017. South Dakota has won the last two meetings in the series with Montana, which the Grizzlies lead 3-2. The most recent matchup came in 2016 when the Coyotes won 72-67 in Vermillion.

