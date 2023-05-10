Mount Marty Lancers baseball players Kiko Nunez, Billy Hancock, Chris Rofe, Noah McCandless and Bodi Wallar were honored on the All-Great Plains Athletic Conference Second Team, announced Wednesday.
“All those guys were huge for us this year,” said Lancers head coach Josh Teichroew.
Hancock, a senior catcher, led the Lancers from the plate with a .344 average, 15 home runs and 46 RBIs in 53 games played.
“How he was able to go out with his senior year like this was big not only for our success, but for this whole team to see what it looks like to lead and do things the right way and what hard work does,” Teichroew said.
Rofe, the second senior honored on the second team, went 8-3 with a 3.52 ERA in 13 starts, striking out a program-record 92 batters this season as a starting pitcher for MMU.
“He’s played a lot of different roles while he’s been at Mount Marty,” Teichroew said. “Early on, he was a reliever, then he was more of a closer.
“He was one of the best starting pitchers in the league and provided a ton of leadership. He worked hard in this last offseason. Going into this year, he improved his body and got in really good shape to have the year he did.”
Nunez, a sophomore first baseman, batted .333 with 44 RBI and 11 home runs in 45 games played this season.
“Kiko came a long way,” Teichroew said. “Last year, he had a really good year offensively. This year, there was a stretch in the season where it seemed like he couldn’t get out (at the plate).
“He was really good down the stretch for us.”
Wallar, a sophomore designated hitter, hit .294 with 43 RBIs and six home runs for the Lancers.
“He had some huge hits for us down the stretch,” Teichroew said. “There was one series against Midland where he couldn't get out. That was a big series for us at that point in the season (the Lancers swept Midland 4-0 Apr. 7-8).”
McCandless, a sophomore, set a program record with 10 saves and registered a 2-1 record with a 2.64 ERA and 30 strikeouts.
“He came in some big moments and was outstanding for us,” Teichroew said.
The first-year head coach opined that based on the performances of these players, they were worthy of first team.
“Many of them had those kinds of years,” Teichroew said.
Lancers shortstop Braeden Cordes was recognized with a gold glove for his work at the position.
“He is the best defensive shortstop in our conference,” Teichroew said. “He had a strong year (because of his) offense and defense. I'm excited for what the future holds for Braeden as well. With him being our leadoff hitter and our shortstop basically every day, that takes a really good player to do that on a team that won 38 games.”
Cordes was first in the GPAC with 73 assists on put outs and had a fielding percentage of .942.
Mount Marty starting pitchers Jared Miller and Myles Brown, relief pitchers Zach Hegge and Heston Williams, second baseman Ethan Wishon and Cordes earned Honorable-Mention All-GPAC recognition.
“There are a lot of guys who are excited about what they did this year, but a lot of those guys are looking forward to what they're able to do to build off this,” Teichroew said.
The Lancers, 38-15, await their postseason fate Thursday as the NAIA Selection Show is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.