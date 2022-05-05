WAGNER — Vermillion’s Jake Jensen tossed a two-hit shutout, striking out eight, as the Tanagers blanked Wagner 2-0 in club high school baseball action on Thursday.
T.J. Tracy doubled and singled for Vermillion. Jensen and Jack Kratz each doubled. Charlie Ward had the other Vermillion hit.
Nolan Dvorak had both Wagner hits.
Dvorak took the loss, striking out six in his 5 1/3 innings of work. Dustin Honomichl struck out three in his 1 2/3 innings of relief.
Vermillion, 9-0, hosts Beresford-Alcester-Hudson tonight (Friday). Wagner, 5-5, travels to Parker on Sunday.
