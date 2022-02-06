MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles qualified for the South Dakota State Class AA Gymnastics Championships with their fifth place finish in the Eastern South Dakota Conference Championships, Saturday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
The Gazelles will return to Mitchell for state, Feb. 11-12. Yankton will be the sixth seed in the nine-team competition.
Defending champion Mitchell won the ESD title with a score of 150.475. Harrisburg (146.975) was second, followed by Watertown (142.825), Brookings (138.1) and the Gazelles (138.075).
Watertown’s Myah Morris won the ESD all-around with a 38.3. Mitchell’s Bentley Bates (37.775) and Joslin Sommerville (37.55) finished second and third.
Morris won the vault (9.825), with Mitchell sweeping the other three events: Bates (9.7) on uneven parallel bars, Kyra Gropper (9.675) on balance beam and Sommerville (9.725) on floor.
Yankton was led by Alison Johnson, who was eighth in the all-around with a 36.1. Callie Boomsma (34.825) was 14th, with Mackenzie Steinbrecher (32.5) 23rd.
Johnson was the top Gazelle on all four events, finishing ninth on bars (8.775) and tied for 10th on vault (8.975). She was also tied for 11th on floor (9.45) and 12th on beam (8.95).
Boomsma also earned a top-10 individual finish for the Gazelles, placing 10th on bars (8.75).
The team competition is set for Friday, with Class AA competition beginning around 4:40 p.m.
The individual competition is set for Saturday. Besides Johnson in the all-around, the Gazelles have three other gymnasts qualified for events. Boomsma will compete in vault, bars and beam. Ava Koller will compete in vault, beam and floor. Allie Byrkeland will compete in vault and bars.
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 150.475, Harrisburg 146.975, Watertown 142.825, Brookings 138.1, Yankton 138.075, Aberdeen Central 135.0, Pierre 133.775, Huron 124.35
ALL-AROUND: 1, Myah Morris, Watertown 38.3; 2, Bentley Bates, Mitchell 37.775; 3, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell 37.55; 4, Izzabella Driscoll, Harrisburg 37.3; 5, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell 37.275; 6, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 36.975; 7, Katelyn Maeschen, Harrisburg 36.875; 8, Alison Johnson, Yankton 36.15; 9, Brinley Anderson, Harrisburg 36.1; 10, Emily Moody, Mitchell 35.75; OTHER YHS: 14, Callie Boomsma 34.825; 23, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 32.5
BARS: 1, Bentley Bates, Mitchell 9.7; 2, Myah Morris, Watertown 9.325; 3, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.2; t4, Izzabella Driscoll, Harrisburg; Olivia Prunty, Mitchell 9.175; 6, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell 9.125; 7, Emily Moody, Mitchell 8.95; 8, Katelyn Maeschen, Harrisburg 8.925; 9, Alison Johnson, Yankton 8.775; 10, Callie Boomsma, Yankton 8.75; OTHER YHS: 29, Allie Byrkeland 7.95; t31, Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Burkley Olson 7.8; 35, Hailee Gilbery 7.575
BEAM: 1, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.675; 2, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell 9.525; t3, Izzabella Driscoll, Harrisburg; Bentley Bates, Mitchell; Myah Morris, Watertown 9.45; 6, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell 9.35; 7, Meredith Hruby, Harrisburg 9.325; 8, Aubrey Gelderman, Mitchell 9.3; 9, Brinley Sanderson, Harrisburg 9.15; t10, Katelyn Maeschen, Harrisburg; Kiah Boetel, Harrisburg 8.975; YHS: 12, Alison Johnson 8.95; 17, Callie Boomsma 8.475; 28, Burkley Olson 8.075; 29, Ava Koller 8.05; t30, Hailee Gilbery 7.925; 33, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.825
FLOOR: 1, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell 9.725; 2, Myah Morris, Watertown 9.7; 3, Meredith Hruby, Harrisburg 9.65; 4, Bentley Bates, Mitchell 9.625; 5, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell 9.575; 6, Emily Moody, Mitchell 9.55; 7, Katelyn Maeschen, Harrisburg 9.525; t8, Izzabella Driscoll, Harrisburg; Kiah Boetel, Harrisburg; Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.5; YHS: t11, Alison Johnson 9.45; 17, Ava Koller 9.225; 26, Callie Boomsma 8.925; t34, Hailee Gilbery 8.7; 39, Allie Byrkeland 8.55; 41, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.4
VAULT: 1, Myah Morris, Watertown 9.825; t2, Katelyn Maeschen, Harrisburg; Emily Moody, Mitchell 9.45; t4, Layla Erickson, Brookings; Izzabella Driscoll, Harrisburg; Olivia Prunty, Mitchell; Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell 9.175; t8, Meredith Hruby, Harrisburg; Bentley Bates, Mitchell 9.0; t10, Natalie Benson, Watertown; Alison Johnson, Yankton 8.975; OTHER YHS: 19, Ava Koller 8.775; t22, Callie Boomsma 8.675; 29, Allie Byrkeland 8.525; t32, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.475; 40, Burkley Olson 8.25
Region 2A
CHAMBERLAIN — Wagner-Bon Homme earned a spot in the team competition of the South Dakota State Class A Gymnastics Meet with a third place finish in the Region 2A Championships, Friday in Chamberlain.
Hot Springs won the team title with a score of 136.25. Host Chamberlain (135.15) was second, followed by Wagner-Bon Homme (132.725). Vermillion finished fourth at 128.85, just missing a state berth. Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon was seventh with a 118.6.
Alexys Rueb of Wagner-Bon Homme earned all-around honors, scoring 35.15. Kiera Allen (35.125) of Hot Springs was second, followed by Chamberlain’s Allison Hough (34.975) and Amelia Jones (34.275). Vermillion’s Mackenzie Brady (34.2) was fifth.
Rueb won both floor exercise (9.375) and vault (9.4). Allen claimed the uneven parallel bars (8.725). London Sudbeck of Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon won on balance beam, scoring 9.275.
The South Dakota State Class A Gymnastics Meet is set for Feb. 11-12 in Mitchell. Team competition will begin at approximately 10:10 a.m. on Friday, with individual competition beginning at approximately 10:10 a.m. on Saturday.
TEAM SCORES: Hot Springs 136.25, Chamberlain 135.15, Wagner-Bon Homme (WBH) 132.725, Vermillion 128.85, Wall-Kakoka Area-Philip (WKAP) 126.15, Stanley County 121.475, Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon (PEHMV) 118.6
ALL-AROUND: 1, Alexys Rueb, WBH 35.15; 2, Kiera Allen, Hot Springs 35.125; 3, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 34.975; 4, Amelia Jones, Chamberlain 34.275; 5, Mackenzie Brady, Vermillion 34.2; 6, Jaylen Nachtigall, Hot Springs 33.95; 7, Piper Cordes, WKAP 33.875; 8, London Sudbeck, PEHMV 33.65; 9, Kylah Biggins, Chamberlain 33.625; 10, Peyton Stewart, Hot Springs 33.45
BARS: 1, Kiera Allen, Hot Springs 8.725; 2, Peyton Stewart, Hot Springs 8.45; 3, Alexys Rueb, WBH 8.125; 4, Carlie DeBoer, Hot Springs 7.975; 5, Alicista Dion, WBH 7.9; 6, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 7.825; 7, Amelia Jones, Chamberlain 7.75; 8, Jaylen Nachtigall, Hot Springs 7.725; 9, Callie Radigan, Vermillion 7.65; 10, Jenna Duffek, WBH 7.6
BEAM: 1, London Sudbeck, PEHMV 9.275; 2, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 9.225; 3, Mackenzie Brady, Vermillion 9.1; t4, Jenna Ellis, Hot Springs; Piper Cordes, WKAP 8.5; t6, Amelia Jones, Chamberlain; Abby Roob, Vermillion; Elena Heb, Stanley County 8.375; t9, Jane Skustad, Chamberlain 8.35; Kiera Allen, Hot Springs 8.35
FLOOR: 1, Alexys Rueb, WBH 9.375; 2, Amelia Jones, Chamberlain 9.25; t3, Kiera Allen, Hot Springs; Piper Cordes, WKAP 9.1; 5, Kylah Biggins, Chamberlain 9.075; 6, Jaylen Nachtigall, Hot Springs 8.825; 7, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 8.8; 8, Mackenzie Brady, Vermillion 8.775; 9, Jenna Duffek, WBH 8.725; 10, Alcista Dion, WBH 8.675
VAULT: 1, Alexys Rueb, WBH 9.4; 2, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 9.125; 3, Jaylen Nachtigall, Hot Springs 9.1; 4, Kiera Allen, Hot Springs 8.95; 5, Amelia Jones, Chamberlain 8.9; t6, Kylah Biggins, Chamberlain; Piper Cordes, WKAP 8.8; t8, London Sudbeck, PEHMV; Mackenzie Brady, Vermillion 8.775; 10, Alcista Dion, WBH 8.725
