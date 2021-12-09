PONCA, Neb. — Two players scored in double figures to lead Ponca to a 64-32 win over Randolph in boys basketball action Thursday night in Ponca, Nebraska.
Taylor Korth tallied 16 points to lead Ponca (1-2). Dalton Lamprecht added 10 points and Austin Brennan nine. Tucker McGill contributed nine points off the bench.
No stats reported for Randolph (0-2).
Ponca is at Irene-Wakonda Saturday. Randolph hosts Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
RANDOLPH (0-2) 6 8 10 8 —32
PONCA (1-2) 17 16 17 14 —64
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.