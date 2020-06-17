In many ways, it feels like two years ago for Jaiden Boomsma and not eight months.
Her goal with two minutes remaining of last October’s Class AA girls’ soccer state championship match sent Yankton past Aberdeen Central 1-0 and sent Boomsma into Gazelle lore.
“It feels like it’s been forever,” said Boomsma, who graduated from Yankton High School this spring.
“I got the closure that you want for your career, but now with all of this, it’s been fun to relieve it all over again.”
On Wednesday, she added more significant accomplishment to her standout soccer career.
The program leader in career goals (49) and assists (15), Boomsma was named the 2019-20 Gatorade South Dakota Girls’ Soccer Player of the Year.
She becomes the first player in Yankton soccer history to earn the award, and is the second YHS athlete to be recognized as Gatorade Player of the Year for the 2019-20 school year — joining Matthew Mors in boys’ basketball.
Boomsma’s award came as no surprise to YHS girls soccer coach Tyler Schuring, who coached her for seven years.
“The success and recognition she has received didn’t just happen,” he said. “Jaiden has truly put in endless hours in pursuit of her athletic and academic goals.”
As a senior last fall, Boomsma scored 14 goals and recorded five assists for a Yankton squad that finished with a 15-0-2 record and a second straight Eastern South Dakota Conference title. A two-time first team all-state selection, Boomsma was also named the United Soccer Coaches South Dakota Player of the Year.
The Gatorade recognition, in particular, is a “great honor,” she said.
“I always thought of myself as more of a track person, so getting something like this for soccer is awesome,” Boomsma added. “I’ve always liked soccer, but I saw myself as a track person.”
To that point, she has developed into one of the top jumpers and sprinters in Class AA girls’ track: At last year’s state track meet, she was second in the long jump, second in the 100-meter dash and fifth in the 200-meter dash.
On the soccer pitch, Boomsma was one of many players who helped develop Yankton into a Class AA title contender. The Gazelles advanced to the 2018 state tournament semifinals but did not graduate a single player, which meant they would enter the 2019 season as one of the favorites.
They then began their unbeaten run to the title.
“Once we started to win those games, we had that momentum going and we really wanted that championship,” Boomsma said.
It’s not necessarily the victories, however, that she will miss most from her soccer career, Boomsma added.
“Looking back, I miss my teammates, the coaches and the practices,” she said. “That feeling of that championship game and having that closure to your career, with all those years building up to that point, was special.”
Beyond her own individual accomplishments, Boomsma was also a leader to her teammates and to youth in the community, according to Schuring.
“Her achievements on the field are all well-earned, but knowing the true character of Jaiden, they pale in comparison to what she is about to do next,” he said.
Boomsma, who graduated this spring with a 4.2 grade point average, will attend South Dakota State University this fall and compete in track and field for the Jackrabbits.
