The Yankton boys’ and girls’ club high school bowling teams earned a sweep of Harrisburg-Tea on Friday at Yankton Bowl.

In girls’ action, Yankton rolled to a 41-9 decision. For the Gazelles, Teighlor Karstens rolled a 233 high game and 667 series. Zara Bitsos rolled a 189 high game and 512 series. Cadynce Bonzer added a 205 high game and 509 series.

