The Yankton boys’ and girls’ club high school bowling teams earned a sweep of Harrisburg-Tea on Friday at Yankton Bowl.
In girls’ action, Yankton rolled to a 41-9 decision. For the Gazelles, Teighlor Karstens rolled a 233 high game and 667 series. Zara Bitsos rolled a 189 high game and 512 series. Cadynce Bonzer added a 205 high game and 509 series.
For Harrisburg-Tea, Rhianna Culp rolled a 173 high game and 473 series.
The Yankton boys edged Harrisburg-Tea 29-21. For the Bucks, Connar Becker rolled a 247 high game and 651 series to lead the way. Carter Teply had a 265 high game and 615 series. Sean Turner added a 215 high game and 580 series.
Jaren Heil rolled a 268 high game and 678 series for Harrisburg-Tea. Ashton Hoover added a 238 high game and 607 series.
Both Yankton teams are 3-0. Yankton travels to Sioux Falls Lincoln next. The girls will compete on Dec. 1, with the boys competing on Dec. 2, each at Great Life Suburban Lanes in Sioux Falls. Start time each day is 4 p.m.
Yankton rolled a 48-2 victory over Harrisburg-Tea in JV boys’ action, moving to 3-0 on the season. For the Bucks, Owen Hoerner had a 204 high game and 541 series, Payton Kautz rolled a 192 high game and 516 series, and Oliver Reindl rolled a 191 high game and 505 series for the Bucks. Justin Stratman rolled a 196 high game and 493 series.
