VERMILLION — After leading 17-10 at halftime, the South Dakota Coyotes football team struggled to generate a whole lot offensively in the second half of a 34-17 loss to the No. 1 North Dakota State Bison here at the DakotaDome Saturday.
NDSU improves to 3-1, while USD falls to 1-3.
“(The Bison) have got a really good football team,” Coyotes head coach Bob Nielson said after the match. “We played a good first half. We did what we needed to do. Number one, when you play team like that, you’ve got to possess a football yourself. We did that took advantage of their (three) turnovers (in the first half). Unfortunately, in the second half, we didn't do that. They did a good job of possessing the football, moving, and converting third downs (in the second half).”
NDSU controlled play throughout the second half, using a potent running attack at gained 227 of its 356 rushing yards in the second half. The Bison was led by Hunter Luepke, who bulldozed through the Coyotes defense consistently throughout the half. He gained 118 of his 146 yards rushing in the second half.
“When (the Bison) ended up in third down and very manageable situations (on) a couple of possessions where we had a chance to get them off the field, we had a (running) back wrapped up (for the tackle) and (that running back) lunged forward and got that extra yard or two,” Nielson said. “The subtle differences of those plays allowed them to keep possession.”
Offensively, after getting 14 points in 14 seconds to take a 17-10 lead at halftime, the Coyotes struggled in the second half. They gained only one first down in the half until their last drive when the game was out of hand at 34-17.
“Offensively, we’ve got to be better in the second half,” he said. “I'll take the blame for that, but I liked the way our guys competed. We knew that, to win that game, it was going to have to be a game where we had to score in the upper 20s in terms of points. We were on track to do that through the first half but didn't get it done in the second half.”
Quarterback Carson Camp had two of his three turnovers in the second half.
“Carson tried to force a little bit more in the second half,” Nielson said. “He made some atypical plays. That's a function of when you're when you're having to play from behind against a very good defense.”
USD had no timeouts due to having to use all three of them in the first quarter. The offense was struggling to snap the ball on time.
Down 10-3, the Coyotes got the football at the 50 following a punt. They did not have to worry about having zero timeouts, as the offense marched down the field efficiently. USD used a potent running attack led by Travis Theis, who scored on a two-yard run to tie the game at 10 with 58 seconds remaining. The Coyotes rushed for 100 of their 145 total yards rushing in the first half.
On NDSU’s next offensive play, the Bison’s Dominic Gonnella fumbled the football, and USD’s Josiah Ganeus recovered. Brock Mogensen forced the fumble for the Coyotes. On USD’s next offensive play, Carson Camp found Wesley Eliodor for a 28-yard touchdown as the game flipped in 14 seconds. USD took a 17-10 lead into the halftime locker room.
“We did a good job of driving the football at the end of the second quarter,” Nielson said. “We got the turnover and got that ball in the endzone right before half (twice). It gave us a lot of momentum going into halftime. (North Dakota State) is a good football team. You can't just play two quarters. You’ve got to you got to play all four.”
While the Coyotes did not want to start 1-3, Nielson is encouraged about how his team can improve going into the bye week and believes that the week off will help with that.
“This week off falls at a good time for us,” he said. “We’ve got some guys that we need to get back and need to get healthy. I'm not discouraged in any way, shape or form. Certainly, we’ve got to be better offensively than we were in the second half, but our guys competed and battled. There's a lot of things off today's game that we can build on, but certainly a number of things that we've got to improve upon.”
USD will have a chance to show those improvements on Oct. 8 as the Coyotes travel to Brookings to take on the rival South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Game time is set for 2 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
