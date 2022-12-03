SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside built a 25-point lead and held on for an 88-74 victory over Mount Marty in Great Plains Athletic Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday at Allee Gym.
Joey Skoff led five Morningside (8-2, 4-1 GPAC) players in double figures with 23 points. Ely Doble scored 17 points. Trey Powers netted 13 points. Jack Dotzler and Aidan Vanderloo each scored 10 points. Brendan Buckley grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory.
