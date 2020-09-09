The Mount Marty University men’s soccer team will look to build off of their historic 2019 season, while elevating the program to even greater heights this season.
The Lancers finished with a 5-11-1 record in the 2019 campaign, including a 1-0 double overtime loss to nationally-ranked Hastings. The Lancers also qualified for the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament for the first time in school history, before losing a tough 2-0 match to top-seeded Morningside in the quarterfinals.
Now, the Lancers are hoping to continue their climb to the top of the GPAC this season, and will have to do so despite the complications of COVID-19.
“The biggest thing for us was that we only had one week of preseason instead of the usual two but we were very happy with the work the team put during preseason and how coachable they were during that week,” head coach Carlos Saenz said. “We have 19 players returning that we think will bring experience to our young group. They were part of the team that made it to the playoffs for the first time last year and understand the level of competition we will be facing.”
Those returners will be led by captains Bryant Dvorak (Sr., Mid.), Aldo Villafuerte (Jr., Def.), and Matias Romero (So., Def). And after losing a strong senior class, including excellent goalkeeper Gabriel Ivlev, the Lancers will need these captains to help integrate the new players into this growing program.
“[The captains] are playing a key role not only inside the field but also helping their teammates adapt to this new experience that is college,” Saenz, who is in his second season at the helm, said. “We brought 33 new players that we are very excited to have in our program and we are excited to see them grow with the team. We have a very diverse team, there are players from Sioux Falls, all the way to Italy and Greece.”
And while the new Lancers will continue to learn how to play on the pitch as a team throughout the season, Saenz believes the newcomers are already beginning to adjust to the level GPAC play requires.
“All of them have been adapting well to the area and we think they will become an important part of what we want to build for the future of our program,” he said.
Now, Mount Marty is looking towards opening GPAC play at Doane University on Sept.16, before the home opener on Sept.19 against Concordia.
“The GPAC is a fun conference to compete in. The level is high and we have nationally ranked teams that really challenge us to be better every year. We are a team that can compete and get good results in every match we play but also understand that we can also lose against any team,” Saenz said. “We know that Doane is a very good team … Sept. 16 will be the first game for both of us so it is going to be a great game to see what we are capable of doing this year.”
The road back to the conference tournament will not be easy for the Lancers. However, Saenz believes that his team has what it takes to elevate themselves to a level not previously seen for this program.
“What is important for us is to take one game at a time, to give our best performance in each game, and continue to get better with hard work,” the coach said. “We have to understand that the only way we can accomplish the goals we have for our program is working smarter and harder than the other teams competing in the GPAC.”
2020 Season Schedule
9/16 at Doane 7:15 p.m.
9/19 vs. Concordia 3:30 p.m.
9/21 at Hastings 7 p.m.
9/26 at Briar Cliff 3 p.m.
9/30 at Northwestern 7:15 p.m.
10/3 at Waldorf 5 p.m.
10/7 vs. Dordt 7:30 p.m.
10/14 vs. Dakota Wesleyan 7:30 p.m.
10/18 vs. Bellevue 3:30 p.m.
10/21 vs. Presentation 7:30 p.m.
10/24 at Morningside 8 p.m.
10/28 at Jamestown 7:30 p.m.
10/31 vs. Midland 3:30 p.m.
