BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced that 881 student-athletes have earned NSIC All-Academic honors for the 2023 spring athletic season. Of those 520 were named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, while 361 earned All-Academic Team honors.
To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence (marked with a *), a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.
Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at her/his institution (true freshmen, red-shirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at that institution.
Area honorees included Augustana’s Caden Tegethoff* (Jr., Platte; Men’s Track & Field), Sioux Falls’ Kayla Van Osdel (So., Mission Hill; Women’s Track & Field), Northern State’s Alli Jackson* (So., Allen, Nebraska; Women’s Track & Field), Minnesota State’s Sydney Nelson* (Jr., Beresford; Softball) and Southwest Minnesota State’s Alisha Leber* (Sr., Vermillion; Softball).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.