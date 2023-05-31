BURNSVILLE, Minn. — The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced that 881 student-athletes have earned NSIC All-Academic honors for the 2023 spring athletic season. Of those 520 were named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence, while 361 earned All-Academic Team honors.

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence (marked with a *), a student-athlete must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher, while NSIC All-Academic Team members must have a 3.20 cumulative GPA or higher.

