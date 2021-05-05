NIOBRARA, Neb. — Neligh-Oakdale beat out Wausa for top honors in the Niobrara-Verdigre Golf tournament, Wednesday in Niobrara, Nebraska.
Neligh-Oakdale finished at 360, beating out Wausa (378) and Elgin Public-Pope John (394). Niobrara-Verdigre (397) and Stuart (400) rounded out the top five.
Boyd County’s Tim Atkinson earned medalist honors, seven shots better than Neligh-Oakdale’s Garret Belitz. N-O’s Jesse Green (88) finished third. Stuart’s Schuyler Mustin, N-O’s Gavin Longsdorf and Wausa’s Michael Vanness each shot 89.
Wausa’s Carson Carl earned JV honors, shooting a 107.
TEAM SCORES: Neligh-Oakdale 360, Wausa 378, Elgin Public-Pope John 394, Niobrara-Verdigre 397, Stuart 400, Summerland 414, Boyd County 427, Bloomfield 446
TOP 15: 1, Tim Atkinson, Boyd County 80; 2, Garret Belitz, Neligh-Oakdale 87; 3, Jesse Green, Neligh-Oakdale 88; 4, Schuyler Mustin, Stuart 89; 5, Gavin Longsdorf, Neligh-Oakdale 89; 6, Michael Vanness, Wausa 89; 7, Anthony Heiser, Stuart 90; 8, Tug Dawson, Wausa 92; 9, Skylar Reestman, Elgin Public-Pope John 93; 10, Mason Mackeprang, Bloomfield 93; 11, Max Hollmann, Niobrara-Verdigre 93; 12, Daley Bearinger, Summerland 95; 13, Caleb Payne, Neligh-Oakdale 96; 14, Brady Stech, Osmond 96; 15, Paiton Hoefer, Elgin Public-Pope John 96
