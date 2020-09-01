Viborg senior Chase Mason, who played for Harrisburg this past summer, was named to the South Dakota American Legion Class A All-State team, announced Tuesday.
On the mound, Mason went 6-1 with a 0.97 earned run average and 84 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched.
