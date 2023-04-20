VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Kayla Karius has announced the hiring of Liz Oswald as the program’s director of basketball operations.

“I am so excited for Liz to join our staff here at USD!” said Karius. “She comes highly regarded from people I trust in this profession. She played collegiately for one of my best friends and college teammates at UW-Stout and is currently working on staff for my college coach at Eastern Illinois. She is organized, highly motivated and will be a great fit for our program! Welcome to Vermillion, Liz!”

