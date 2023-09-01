Mount Marty Lancers head coach John Michaletti liked how active linebackers Nick Breon and Josh Pickthorn were in MMU’s season-opening 28-23 victory over the Culver-Stockton College Wildcats.

“I was happy to see (both linebackers) handle the pressure of the game, the heat of the game and be able to make plays when the opportunity presented itself,” Michaletti said. “They both had outstanding games. They seemed to run strong quite a bit right at them. It was a good first test for them.”

