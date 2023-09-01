Mount Marty Lancers head coach John Michaletti liked how active linebackers Nick Breon and Josh Pickthorn were in MMU’s season-opening 28-23 victory over the Culver-Stockton College Wildcats.
“I was happy to see (both linebackers) handle the pressure of the game, the heat of the game and be able to make plays when the opportunity presented itself,” Michaletti said. “They both had outstanding games. They seemed to run strong quite a bit right at them. It was a good first test for them.”
Breon called the defense his “family” and said he is having a lot of fun playing football with the defensive group. He singled out Pickthorn and defensive lineman Dalyn Norman as two players who “make my job easier.
“I hope I make their job easier,” Breon said.
Breon finished with a team-leading 12 tackles in the victory, with Pickthorn adding eight tackles.
Pickthorn attributed his strong play to the scheme new Lancers defensive coordinator Brian Grace is running.
“Coach Grace’s scheme is awesome,” Pickthorn said. “He allows each player to play to their own style and allows you to be you. I trust him in the scheme.”
Grace tells the linebackers to “drive their feet” when they are tackling running backs.
“(Running backs) are going to pride themselves on falling forward,” Pickthorn said. “Once you make contact, you’ve got to drive your feet and make sure you don’t end up on your back after you hit them. That was a big part in the (CSC) game Saturday (with) making sure they weren’t getting extra yards after contact.”
Pickthorn praised Grace’s ability to motivate the defense, and said the players are “100% bought in.
“You can tell what he’s talking about,” Pickthorn said. “That makes a big difference when you got your whole defense bought into (his scheme) and trusting in him.”
Breon transferred to MMU from Ellsworth Community College in Iowa. He knew once he visited with Lancers co-defensive coordinator Heath Zuck that MMU was the place he wanted to go.
“It was different from a lot of the other recruiting trips I went on,” Breon said. “(Zuck) greeted me right as I walked up to the front door. I didn’t even have to open the door.”
Michaletti wants to get any transfer players with the team in the spring semester so they can get acclimated to Yankton. Both Breon and teammate Gabe Baptista, who had an interception in the Lancers’ victory over CSC, were in Yankton for the spring.
“It shows (with) how comfortable (Nick and Gabe) are on defense and in Yankton,” Michaletti said. “Both those guys stayed here all summer. They’re fully bought in. It’s hard to believe they haven’t been here a full year yet because of how much they’ve been around already.”
Breon said the current coaching staff are “the best coaches I’ve had.
“I’m blessed I got the opportunity to come here,” he said.
Breon, Pickthorn and the Lancers look for their second straight victory Saturday night against the Briar Cliff Chargers in Great Plains Athletic Conference action. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Crane-Youngworth Field.
